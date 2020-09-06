 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilma May (Copenhaver) McElvain
0 entries

Wilma May (Copenhaver) McElvain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wilma May (Copenhaver) McElvain, 85 of Billings, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. and Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, both at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 West Wicks Lane. Burial will follow at the Huntley Cemetery. A full obit is online at Heights at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/mcelvain.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News