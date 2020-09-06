Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Wilma May (Copenhaver) McElvain, 85 of Billings, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. and Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, both at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 West Wicks Lane. Burial will follow at the Huntley Cemetery. A full obit is online at Heights at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/mcelvain.