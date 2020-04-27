Wilma Miller passed away on April 23, 2020, at the age of 100, at the Billings Clinic Hospital where she received loving care during her final days. Wilma was born in Sheridan, Montana, on March 14, 1920, to her beloved parents, Alfred Willis Harwood and Lydia Anne Harwood. Wilma had four older sisters, Elsie, Donna, Mary, and Lela. They grew up in Willow Creek, Montana, on the original homestead of their pioneer ancestors. They lived off the land, growing food in a large garden. Wilma moved to Billings upon becoming a young adult so that she could attend Billings Business College. She married Otto George Miller on Thanksgiving of 1938. Otto died almost exactly nineteen years ago, April of 2001.
Wilma and Otto raised two children, Jeanne and Bob. Wilma relished playing the organ, oil painting, and tending a large flower garden each summer. In her later years, she loved sitting on her balcony in the summer, surrounded by flowers and listening to the creek below. Wilma was very devoted to her developmentally disabled grandson, Jason, and visited him frequently at his group home, making sure he had everything that he needed.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Kirk, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandson Eric Anderson and wife Angie Anderson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandson Jason Miller of Billings; granddaughter Christine W. Miller and husband Robert Fletcher of Gainesville, Florida; six beloved great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Baylee, Sophia, Giles, Hayden, and Ava; and a great-great grandchild, Scottlyn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mayflower Congregational Church. Wilma will be remembered for her deep love for her family, her beautiful paintings and music, her spunky nature, an insatiable intellectual curiosity, and her love of travel. We will plan a celebration of life when circumstances allow. Online condolences may be made at smithfuneralchapels.com
