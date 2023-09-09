Winfield Dean Cain passed away peacefully in his home in Peoria, Arizona on May 19, 2023 following a lengthy hard fought battle with cancer.

Winfield was born in Seattle, Washington, the second youngest of six children born to Leslie "Bud" Cain and Edith (Spang) Cain. His paternal great great grand father was Got Wolf's Tail, a leader of the Red Bottom Band of Assiniboine. His paternal great grandmother was Woman Who Kills the Wood later known as Susan Archdale Wirth. His maternal great great grandmother was Shell Woman who was Cheyenne. His maternal great grandmother was Sally Shell Harris. Winfield grew up on the Northern Cheyenne reservation and in Seattle, Washington.

He was a natural athlete. He attended Colstrip High School where he played football, basketball and ran track. When not in school, he worked his aunt and uncle's ranch. Following high school, Winfield spent time in Seattle and Alaska.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1966 and served in the Vietnam War as a torpedo man. Following his honorable discharge, Winfield married Lisa Birkelo and welcomed a daughter Sarah and a son Zachary. Winfield attended Eastern Montana College, MT Tech and Montana State University. He was an accomplished reader who never lost curiosity in history and science. He took his curiosity with him during his study abroad to Norway. Winfield was a journeyman cement finisher who worked on numerous projects across Montana. He was an outdoorsman growing up in a family that loved to fish. Winfield lived nearly thirty years in Hoquiam and Taholah, Washington on and near the Quinault Reservation. He spent many years exploring the rivers in pursuit of salmon and steelhead. Winfield was a pragmatic thinker who was a perfectionist in his work. Whether it was concrete, tying flies, or finding the perfect fishing spot, he was patient and would take whatever time was necessary.

He enjoyed drawing, watercolor painting, photography, watching history programs and golf.

He was a loving and proud grandfather to six grandchildren. Seeing his grand kids' activities gave him peace and tremendous pride. His gentle nature and smile was all it took to turn a bad day into a good day.

Winfield is survived by his daughter Sarah Khananisho (Ninos) and son Zachary Cain (Rebecca), sisters Arlene Skinner and Donna Claseman, brother Harry Cain, six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Edith Cain and brothers Leslie Cain Jr. and Wallace Cain.

An informal memorial service will be held on September 16, 2023, at 11:00am at the Lame Deer Cemetary.