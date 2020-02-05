Winifred Joanne Baldry was born July 11, 1941, daughter of Virginia and Douglas Gilchrist of Peerless, Montana. Winnie received her angel wings Feb. 3, 2020.
Winnie married Vernon Russell Baldry on Sept. 3, 1960 in Peerless, Montana. They have three children, Terry (Theresa) (Miles City), Todd (Evelynn) (Manhattan) Theresa (Jeff Thomas) (Sheridan, WY).
Winnie had 12 grandchildren, Shawn (Lizzie), Nathan (Shonna), Craig (Kamri), Isaac, Erika (Vincent), Garrett, Sydney (Brian), Jordan(Jereme), Stephanie (Stephen), Skylar (Reed), Tyler, Trent, and 11 great grandchildren, Kellen, Elliot, Max, Kurdt, Aidan, Abbey, Kaison, Everlee, Emmett, Eloise, and Lucca.
Winnie worked at Farmers Union Oil for 48 years as an office and payroll manager. After retirement, Winnie enjoyed making numerous quilts from her mother’s fabric for all of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed finding a good book to read from the local library. She spent time on the road with Vern transporting vehicles for the Ford garage. She enjoyed cheering for her children in all their sporting events. She continued this tradition with her grandchildren. She was always wishing her Vikings would win a Super Bowl. There was always a great meal or dessert to enjoy in the company of family and friends. The family favorite was Grandma Lillian Baldry’s raisin filled cookie recipe or the chocolate chip cookie with no chocolate chips that Vern had to have, but Winnie’s favorite was always a piece of fruit. Her favorite color was yellow and her favorite flower was a sunflower or daisy, which reminds us of her beautiful smile. Winnie enjoyed her walks which often resulted in us running after her.
You have free articles remaining.
Winnie had a deep Catholic faith and prayed the Rosary daily with Vern by her side.
Winnie, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Sweet Friend, thank you so much for all the giggles and smiles and the happiness you shared with all of us. You will be missed here in this world, but you will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral services will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located in Wolf Point, MT, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 10 am.
Rosary services will take place on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
As a tribute to Winnie, please wear something yellow as it was her favorite color.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.