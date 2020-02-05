Winifred Joanne Baldry

Winnie worked at Farmers Union Oil for 48 years as an office and payroll manager. After retirement, Winnie enjoyed making numerous quilts from her mother’s fabric for all of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed finding a good book to read from the local library. She spent time on the road with Vern transporting vehicles for the Ford garage. She enjoyed cheering for her children in all their sporting events. She continued this tradition with her grandchildren. She was always wishing her Vikings would win a Super Bowl. There was always a great meal or dessert to enjoy in the company of family and friends. The family favorite was Grandma Lillian Baldry’s raisin filled cookie recipe or the chocolate chip cookie with no chocolate chips that Vern had to have, but Winnie’s favorite was always a piece of fruit. Her favorite color was yellow and her favorite flower was a sunflower or daisy, which reminds us of her beautiful smile. Winnie enjoyed her walks which often resulted in us running after her.