Winona R. Obenauer Achten

Sadly, Winona passed away on Jan. 22, 2022, at the Pioneer Care and Rehabilitation Center in Dillon, Montana.
She was born Winona R. Taylor in Billings, MT, where she attended and completed her schooling. She had six children with husband Chris Obenauer. They divorced after 13 years of marriage. Later she married second husband, Thomas J. Achten, adding four stepchildren to the family. She is preceded in death by both of her husbands and youngest daughter, Willow Ann. She leaves behind 9 children and stepchildren, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Winona has been cremated, per her request. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Winona requested that memorials be donated to St Jude Hospital for Children.
