ASHLAND — Winslow WhiteCrane, age 72, of Ashland passed away on Oct. 13, 2019. A Traditional Wake will be on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. at St. Labre Catholic Church in Ashland. Funeral Services will be at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Lame Deer on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Burial will follow in the Tallbull Family Cemetery in Lame Deer. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
