Wyatt William Woodhall, 50, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021. A Celebration of Wyatt's life will take place on Monday, May 24, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Stanford School Gymnasium.

Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Please share memories and read more of Wyatt's story at www.creelfuneralhome.com

