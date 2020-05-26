Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

MELSTONE — Yvonne A. Kincheloe, 75, died May 22, 2020 at her home in Melstone with family at her side.

Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 at Wier Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, May 29 at the Melstone Community Center with burial to follow in the Melstone Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at wierfuneralhome.com.