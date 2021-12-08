 Skip to main content
Yvonne Louise DeMars, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully at home Dec. 4, 2021 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Yvonne was born June 20, 1946 to Doris and James De Mars in Spokane, Washington. She was second of two children and lived in Philipsburg, Montana growing up.

Yvonne completed her BA degree in English and French from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. She then went on to complete a MA degree in French and Spanish languages at Middlebury College in Middelbury, Vermont.

Yvonne pursued a career in the teaching of English, French, and Spanish in public schools in Utah and Montana. She was employed by the Hardin, Montana School District #17H. While at Hardin High School, she taught classes of French and Spanish and functioned as the cheerleaders and tennis team coach. She coached the 1997 tennis team to the State Class A championship. She held offices in the Montana State Language Teachers Association where she helped develop new ways of teaching languages.

Yvonne met Thomas Zwick while on tour in France. They were married in 1985 in Ketchikan Alaska. Yvonne and Thomas had a love of traveling, they shared many trips to France, Spain, Germany, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, Caribbean Islands, Central America, and Australia.

Yvonne leaves behind her husband of 36 years Thomas Zwick; her children Katherine Klotovich (Salt Lake City, Utah) a grandson, Calvin Wilson (LuzElena) (Salt Lake City, Utah) and a great granddaughter; Freya Klotovich (Salt Lake City, Utah).

Inurnment will be at the Philipsburg, Montana Cemetery. The family will gather to celebrate Yvonne's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation or the Big Horn County Historical Museum

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.

