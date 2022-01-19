Yvonne Lynn Miller passed away Jan. 17, 2022 in Billings. She was born June 22, 1947 to Elwin and LeAnna (Violett) Sanders. She was a beautiful lady with a big heart and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Ted, sister Dixie and brother David. She is survived by sisters Lori (Jesse) Weyrauch of Stanley, ND, Vicki Gamboa of Billings, MT, and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. A special thanks to St Johns Hospice and care givers at Lasting Legacy. No services at her request.
