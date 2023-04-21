HAMILTON — Yvonne M. Olson, 92, passed away Wednesday April 19, 2023, at Beehive Homes in Hamilton, MT. She was born September 15, 1930 in Beach, N.D. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alice Still and her two brothers, Eugene and Duane Still.

Yvonne grew up on a wheat farm north of Beach, N.D. While growing up she attended a small country school, often riding to school on a pony that liked to buck her off into the cactus patch whenever he could. She started taking piano lessons when she was in second grade and was active in 4-H and Rainbow, a Masonic girl's organization where she received the "Grand Cross of Color". She graduated from Beach High School in 1948. Yvonne then attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT for two years and received a scholarship for piano and vocal study. She became an accomplished pianist, accompanying her high school choirs and college students at Rocky and presented her own recital in 1950. While in college, she majored in business and secretarial practices while earning a minor in music. Following college, she worked for a number of oil companies as a geological secretary, draftsman and technician. It was while she worked for one of these oil companies that she met her future husband Charles, a geologist, on a blind date.

Yvonne and Charles Olson were married on August 28, 1956. They had three children, Robert and Robin (twins) and son Barry. She enjoyed attending her children's activities, camping and fishing trips and visiting parents in Beach, ND and Chicago, IL. The family belonged to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd where Yvonne sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and worked in the church library.

Yvonne was a wonderful gardener, raising fruits, vegetables and flowers. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting, playing bridge and watercolor painting.

Eventually Yvonne and Charles moved to Mission Ridge in Billings where they resided for a few years before moving to Hamilton, MT in 2019 to be close to family. Yvonne enjoyed her last few years at the Beehive Homes reading books, working on crossword puzzles with Charles and playing Scrabble or Dominoes with her children.

She is survived by husband Charles, son Robert (Kathy), daughter Robin (Bill), son Barry (Theresa), grandchildren Jelena (Alex), Mike, Ryan (Nina), Kendra, Tristan (Falon), Mary (Brady), great grandchildren Abbi, Parker, Jaycee, Isaac, Rylan, Isabel, Wyatt and Silas.

A Celebration of Life is being planned this summer when all of the family can gather in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

The family would like to thank the Staff at the Beehive Homes in Hamilton, Marcus Daly Emergency Dept. and Bitterroot Hospice for their compassionate care of Yvonne.