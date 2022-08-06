Our beautiful mother, Yvonne Marie "Ava" Leischner passed into the arms of the Lord on August 3. We were able to celebrate moms 96th birthday in July. Mom wanted to die at home, so for the last 8 months her daughters shared in her care, so she was able to stay in her home.

Mom was born to Dorothy and Smith McLain in Wenatchee, Washington on July 12, 1926.

Mom was the last of the "Skyview Terrace" girls where she worked for over 28 years, during which time she developed many friendships; Mary Reno being her closest friend.

To say the least, Mom was a character. Oh, and an actress! Halloween, April Fool's Day, and Christmas were her favorite holidays, scaring us on Halloween, playing many tricks on April Fools and making Christmas special every year. Mom loved garage sales and loved cooking and reading cookbooks until her macular degeneration worsened.

Mom had many nick names: Mom, Mommy, Mumsie, Boones, Brown Grama, Grams, Polka Dotted Mama, Grammy, and Ava. She was nicknamed Ava because she looked like the actress Ava Gardner. We could not have asked for a better mom. When the grandkids were little, mom had "King and Queen" night every Wednesday night. The grandkids would rotate turns and get to spend the night only to be treated like pure royalty.

She leaves behind her children: Roxana (Layne) Evans, Billie Sue Brown, Stacey (Greg) Reiter and Terry Roberts, 3 stepchildren: Terry Vieldhouse, Connie Strapponi and Greg Leischner. Mom also leaves behind her 12 grandchildren: Annamarie Mora, James Mora, Jamie Anderson, Scott Anderson, McLean and Denee Reiter, McKenzie Tolliver, M'ily and Sara Morton, Lyndsay and Joe Colavecchia, Michael Ryan Jr., Matt and Nicole Ryan, Miles and Destiny Ryan, and Maxwell Roberts and Whitney. She also leaves behind 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Max McLean; her husband Elvin Leischner, her only son Mark Adams; both of her brothers: Smith McLain and Johnny Fraley; her parents Dorothy and Smith McLain.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Mary Demers, Mom's neighbor and friend who was a huge part of caring for our mother. Mary, we will forever be grateful. Thanks to Riverstone Hospice Staff, but especially Paula and Amber for loving our Mom as much as we did.

"Here's looking at you Kid!"

Until we meet again. We will think of you always and forever!

No services will be held per Mom's wishes.