Yvonne Sayre

BILLINGS - If you knew her, you knew you were loved. Grandma Honey joined her Savior and beloved husband Roger for eternity from a brain aneurysm on June 14. Born September 19, 1934, on the family ranch in Reynolds Creek, Idaho the sixth of nine children born to Elmer and Dora Gifford.

She attended first grade riding horses with her brothers to and from school. The family moved to Caldwell, Idaho where Vonnie lived until 1964.

Vonnie was a talented tap dancer in Highschool and once performed for a USO Show. She attended Kinman Business School in Spokane where she worked as a nanny for her room, and board. Before leaving for Spokane, Vonnie started dating Roger Sayre and after exchanging numerous love letters he won her heart. She returned to Caldwell, and they were married on June 7, 1953, and spent 62 very happy years building a life and family.

Vonnie worked as a secretary up to the birth of their first child, Pamela. They were blessed with 3 more children in the next 6 years, Randall, Susan, and Richard. Vonnie always felt privileged to be a stay-at-home mom, providing an idyllic life for her family. She served as PTA President in Sioux Falls for several years. She also founded JETS (Juniors Endeavoring to Serve) in her local church and touched the lives of many young people. She volunteered in the Church office as well.

During Rick's senior year she returned to Billings Business College to learn Court Reporting. She learned that she would need to spend a year in Denver to get certified. Not wanting to leave Roger she discovered the opportunity to be a Scopist and worked transcribing for various Federal Court Reporters for 35 years. She set the trend for working from home and loved being able to work from anywhere she and Roger traveled.

In 1980 they purchased a vacation property in Fort Smith so Roger could pursue his passion for fly fishing. They made many close friends in Fort Smith and created many wonderful memories for their family over the years. Vonnie frequently commented on how happy she was that they had retired there. They worshipped regularly at Big Horn Baptist and Vonnie attended Women's Bible studies. They spent winters in Kernville, CA golfing and making good friends.

For many years Vonnie shared her faith traveling Montana and Wyoming as a featured speaker for Christian Women's Luncheons. She felt blessed to see so many women turn to Christ, including her own mother. Another ministry of hers for over 7 years was donating plasma twice a week to help save RH babies, turning her own adversity into a lifesaving mission.

Vonnie was preceded in death by her husband and parents as well as her five brothers, Two daughters-in-law and a Son-in-law. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Ask and Sue Marvin (Richard)and Sons Randy Sayre (Donna Sypes) and Rick Sayre (Elena). Grandchildren surviving her are Evan Ask and Darby Ask, Ben Marvin (Erin), Jenna Dubytskyi (Vitalii), Peter Marvin (Julie) and Nichole Sayre Welter (Kevin), and her much loved sister, Patty King. She had 5 Great-grandchildren, Charles and Ella Marvin, Solomia and Henry Dubytskyi, Rhett Roger Welter and his sister arriving in September.

Grandma Honey was blessed with a large extended family. Six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Among those dear to her were, Jonathan Warren (Shannon) and son Gabriel who were so good to her. Denise's children whom she enjoyed watching grow, Ariel, Hunter and Alexa. Pam's grandson, Michael Ask, was dear to her heart.

Services are planned for August 5. 11 a.m. with reception at Connections Church, 5554 Grand Ave., Billings. Graveside to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park 3605 Grand Ave.

Memorials can be sent to Tumbleweed in Billings or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.