Zachariah (Zach) James Harry

BOYD - Zachariah (Zach) James Harry, 47, of Boyd, joined his savior Jesus after passing away peacefully in his home, with family by his side, on June 14, 2022. He is survived by his mom (Becky), brother (Aaron), sister-in-law (Tisha), nieces (Becca and Whitney), as well as numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. He is preceded in death by his dad (Dan, 2021) and sister (Shannon, 2003).

Zach was born December 26, 1974, in Billings, MT. He and his family lived in Billings for much of his childhood before they all moved to Joliet in 1987. There, Zach and his siblings attended Joliet High School, where Zach played baseball and football. Before graduating, Zach joined the Army reserve. After graduation, he transferred to the Navy where he served as part of the Aircraft Crash and Salvage Division onboard the USS Carl Vinson.

After serving, Zach moved back to his home in Montana where he worked as an Installation Supervisor for Reporter Big Sky Office Products, then as a Warehouse Technician at Bear Mountain Accessories before cancer forced him to depart from employment. Zach loved to work, loved to serve people, and wanted nothing more than to make others happy. Even while battling cancer, he did everything he could to help those around him including assisting his parents in any way he could think of, helping his brother finish home projects, and assisting his sister-in-law with yardwork and daily tasks. Zach was fiercely quiet, fiercely generous, fiercely independent, and fiercely loyal. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Zachariah Harry, to the Billings Clinic Cancer Center (801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101). The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Billings Clinic Cancer Center and the Beartooth Billings Clinic Palliative Care/Hospice team.

A graveside service will be held at the Joliet, MT Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 24,