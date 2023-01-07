On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Zelma A. (Barefield) Beadle, 95, passed away peacefully at the Springs on Grand Park care facility in Billings, MT.

Zelma was born in Waco, Texas, one of seven siblings. At age 17, Zelma made her way to Seattle WA, where she initially worked as a telephone operator for "Ma" Bell and then later worked for Boeing on B17 Bombers. After marrying, Zelma and her husband, Robert Beadle, moved to Roundup, MT (Robert's hometown) and resided there for over 45 years raising their four children: David, Robert, Mike and Kay.

Zelma was a hard-working loving woman who cared deeply for all of her family. She was a rural route mail carrier in Roundup, MT for 30+ years. During the summer months, she would take on side jobs including painting/remodeling houses. Zelma's hobbies included golfing, quilting, rock hound, and painting (pictures). She was a very talented artist.

Zelma was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Hazel and her brother David all from Texas. She was also preceded in death by husband, Robert Beadle, and son Mike (Bugzy) Beadle. Zelma's surviving family include two sons (wives): David Beadle (Julie); Robert Beadle (Mary Jane) and daughter - Debra Kay Beadle McGrath. Zelma has five grandchildren: Bodhi, Chuck, Nicole (Joe), Phillip (Alyse), and Sean; and three great grandchildren: Becca, Mason, and River. Cremation has taken place.

No services are planned at this time.

Zelma was a life-long donator to St. Jude Children's hospital, she frequently shared that it was her way of helping those babies. Memorials can be made to St. Jude's.

Momma, you are greatly missed.