Downtown bakery hits the sweet spot

Angela Allen grew up in a family of women making delicious food. With Greek and Polish recipes handed down from generation to generation, she watched her mother, aunt, and grandmother create confectionary sweets. Naturally, Allen inherited a love for baking and dreamed of owning her own business.
Now, as the owner of Miss Gigi’s Sweets, located at 2401 2nd Ave. North, Allen’s dreams have finally come true.
On Feb. 8, the location that once housed Log Cabin Bakery became the home to Miss GiGi’s Sweets.
“This location means a lot because I worked here when it was Log Cabin for almost 10 years. This is where I learned donuts and sweet rolls. I started with Log Cabin as a delivery driver and retail worker. But the production side called to me. I ended up training on both the donut crew, as well as the bread crew. I found my creativity knew no bounds when I was working in the kitchen,” said Allen.
All in the family
Of course, what began as a family affair with a love for baking remained all in the family. With her mother, father, uncle and boyfriend by her side, the dynasty of Miss GiGi’s Sweets creates delectable treats every day from scratch.
“I was always surrounded by family making great food. It runs in our blood,” said Allen.
But family doesn’t begin or end behind the counter. For Allen and the crew, family stretches beyond genealogy.
“Community is like family. We will always be there for them when needed and always show that they are welcome. The community is why we are here,” said Allen.
Sweet and Savory
Trying new and innovative flavor ideas for baked goods is always key – and Miss GiGi’s has not disappointed. The bakery case is filled every morning with mouthwatering confections like fruit Danishes, cherry or peach cobbler fritters, beautifully decorated vanilla bean sugar cookies, lemon and caramel sweet rolls, and a variety of donuts like maple bacon, chocolate iced, and glazed.
“Our daily goals are to continue bringing in new customers, as well as the regular customers, and always surprising everyone with our flavors,” said Allen. “I’m always looking to push the envelope.”
But it’s not all about the sweet treats. Miss GiGi’s Sweets also offers daily lunch like beef and potato pasties, beef brisket, sweet potato fries, roast chicken, sloppy joe sliders, and so much more.
“I want every customer that tries my products to leave with a smile on their face, and knees weak from how good the food is,” said Allen.
Labor of Love
For Allen, the bakery is more than a job, it is her passion. From creating delicious food to seeing her favorite customers walk in the door, her passion is all about joy.
“My family and I have worked hard to get where we are. We put love into everything we make, and it shows in the quality of our products. A lot of my regulars have become like family. I know their names. I get to know their lives. I’m genuinely happy to see them when they walk in. That’s what this is all about,” said Allen.
For more information call (406) 647-9363 or visit Miss GiGi’s Sweets Facebook page.
