Downtown bakery hits the sweet spot

But family doesn’t begin or end behind the counter. For Allen and the crew, family stretches beyond genealogy.

“Community is like family. We will always be there for them when needed and always show that they are welcome. The community is why we are here,” said Allen.

Sweet and Savory

Trying new and innovative flavor ideas for baked goods is always key – and Miss GiGi’s has not disappointed. The bakery case is filled every morning with mouthwatering confections like fruit Danishes, cherry or peach cobbler fritters, beautifully decorated vanilla bean sugar cookies, lemon and caramel sweet rolls, and a variety of donuts like maple bacon, chocolate iced, and glazed.

“Our daily goals are to continue bringing in new customers, as well as the regular customers, and always surprising everyone with our flavors,” said Allen. “I’m always looking to push the envelope.”

But it’s not all about the sweet treats. Miss GiGi’s Sweets also offers daily lunch like beef and potato pasties, beef brisket, sweet potato fries, roast chicken, sloppy joe sliders, and so much more.

“I want every customer that tries my products to leave with a smile on their face, and knees weak from how good the food is,” said Allen.