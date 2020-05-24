As more Billings places of worship reopen, churchgoing experience is different

“It gave people a chance to develop relationships,” Ochs said.

A lot of people have consistently tuned in to the services, she said. People she’s never met or hasn’t seen for a long time have taken advantage of church online.

“I can’t speak for all pastors, but we’re seeing these new opportunities to reach out to people,” Ochs said. “We’re going to have to continue some of this when we get back together because it’s working.”

The last Sunday in May, all of the Methodist congregations plan to gather together at Shiloh United Methodist Church for parking lot worship as “a fun way to get back together,” she said. After that, pastors at each church will decide when to reopen.

The new normal

Elevation, a nondenominational church that sits just west of MetraPark, reopened on May 3. Before then, a lot of time went into sanitizing the building’s interior, said the Rev. Roger Dayton. They've also set up sanitizing stations for the returning members.

To create the proper social spacing, the staff removed chairs from the auditorium and rearranged the rest into pods six feet apart from the others. But that was only the start of the changes that members saw when they returned.