Avocados are in, pork bellies out in the era of pandemic eating

Avocados are one of the foods that have seen a surprising price surge in the last few weeks. When lockdown measures first went into effect, farmers in Mexico, the world’s top producer, started slowing harvest activities, anticipating a demand drop-off.

But it turns out avocado toast and guacamole are proving to be stay-at-home favorites. Demand has been much higher than the growers were expecting, and that’s sent prices surging. A box of Hass avocados from the state of Michoacan, Mexico’s biggest producer, cost about 480 pesos ($19) on April 24, according to the government. That’s up about 60% from 300 in early March.

Other produce items have been flying off grocery shelves. U.S. retail sales of citrus were a standout, gaining about 50% from year-earlier levels in March, according to data from researcher IRI.

“There is a general health-halo over all fresh produce items,” said Roland Fumasi, analyst for RaboResearch, in Fresno, Calif.

It might be the vitamin C content in citrus that prompted the buying as consumers look to boost their immune systems. Orange juice, once a breakfast staple that had fallen out of favor because of its high sugar content, also got a boost. Futures traded in New York are up about 13% since the end of February.