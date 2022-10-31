 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH MATTERS

10 tips for parenting toddlers

  • 0
Kaylee Stark

Kaylee Stark

 Courtesy photo

Why do toddlers keep breaking rules? It’s helpful to remember their brains are still developing, and impulse control doesn’t start to develop until around 3 ½ to 4 years of age,

making this developmental stage fun yet challenging. Below are 10 basic tips for parenting toddlers that may aid you through this time.

1. Consider how often you are disciplining. You may need to let some things go. There is an 80/20 Rule you can keep in mind. Eighty percent of the time your interaction with your child is neutral or positive and 20% is for setting boundaries or enforcing a rule.

2. It is important to design your home environment so your child can be successful. For example, store items like books, coats, and toys at your child’s level. Have your child help with day-to-day activities like preparing meals, matching socks and cleaning.

People are also reading…

3. Repetition helps your child’s brain make connections. Repetition helps kids remember things and learn new skills. So next time you are reading the same book for the 20th time, just think about how much your child is learning!

4. Follow your child’s lead. This builds parent-child connection. You can do this by watching what your child is doing and joining in (without taking over) or talk about what they are doing without interrupting.

5. Be specific with your praise. Link praise to effort, such as saying: “The way you waited for your snack was wonderful.” Use social rewards (hugs and kisses) more than material rewards (toys or candy).

6. Toddlers are less likely to be frustrated or defiant if they feel some control over the situation. Instead of “can you put your shirt on?” a more useful prompt might be: “It is time to put your shirt on. Would you like to wear the red or blue shirt?”

7. Toddlers are starting to feel emotions they never have felt. These feelings are real; take time to acknowledge them. As adults, we struggle with our emotions, so have patience with your child. Help your child learn words to express himself. Let your child release emotions by running in the yard, throwing a big ball or pounding play dough.

8. You and your child have mirror neurons, also known as empathy neurons. They do exactly what the name implies. They mirror emotions. When your child is having a temper tantrum and is out of control, you also might feel the same way.

9. Toddlers will test you. This is developmentally normal. They are making sense of the world and are naturally curious. When you change rules or become more lenient, it only confuses and frustrates children. Make sure to stay firm with boundaries and consequences. This will create a sense of order and predictability.

10. Use consequences right away. Toddlers, especially, have short attention spans. Act quickly to help them remember what they did that you liked or did not like.

The words you speak to your child often become their inner voice. What they believe, they will become. How can you help your child have a positive internal dialogue?

Kaylee Stark, Program Coordinator/Educator for RiverStone Health Family Health Services, can be reached at 406-694-4830.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of Tuesday's debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

A new sense of uncertainty has risen over Pennsylvania’s pivotal Senate contest. Democrats are struggling to remain optimistic about John Fetterman’s candidacy after a rocky debate performance. Fetterman took the debate stage Tuesday five months after suffering a stroke. He struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong event. That was not a surprise for those voters who know him best — Fetterman has never been a smooth orator. But it stirred a fresh sense of anxiety among party leaders and rank-and-file voters. Fetterman's campaign set up a rally for Wednesday night and released a new advertisement seizing on Oz’s comments that abortion laws should be decided partly by “local political leaders.”

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

A woman is accusing Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion. The accusation comes weeks after a former girlfriend said Walker did the same for her in 2009. Walker is dismissing the latest claim as more “foolishness” and “all a lie," similar to how he denounced the first woman's allegation. The woman who came forward Wednesday is identified only as “Jane Doe," and says she's not revealing her identity because she fears “reprisals against myself, my family and my livelihood.” She said in a call set up by her lawyer that Walker pressured her into an abortion and paid for one after she became pregnant while Walker was married to his first wife.

Tuberville: US has too many 'takers' who don't want to work

Tuberville: US has too many 'takers' who don't want to work

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Tuesday that the country has too many “takers” instead of workers and suggested that many in younger generations — including people in their 40s — don’t understand they need to work. Tuberville, 68, made the remarks while discussing the national worker shortage during a speech to business groups in south Alabama.  He said the nation's millennials need to be taught, “you have to tote your own load.” The remarks about generational work ethic came two weeks after Tuberville was widely criticized for comments about race and crime.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get a job with no resume or background check

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News