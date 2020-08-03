110,000 Montanans use community health centers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities Today and in the Future” is the theme for the National Community Health Center Week starting August 9. In any other year, RiverStone Health Clinic would be hosting multiple events to celebrate. This year, the pandemic has forced cancellation of many local events and our clinic staff has taken on additional duties to keep patients safe from COVID-19.

We want you to know we’re still here for you – providing high-quality and innovative primary care for all ages. We light the way for healthier communities by serving as a vital safety net for our communities. Nearly one of every 10 Montanans relies on a Community Health Center for primary care and the 14 Community Health Centers across the state serve about 110,000 patients annually.

Community clinics, like RiverStone Health Clinic, rely on public support. Not all of our funding comes from the federal government, but it’s important to let our members of Congress know how health centers benefit their communities.