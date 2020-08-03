110,000 Montanans use community health centers

“Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities Today and in the Future” is the theme for the National Community Health Center Week starting August 9. In any other year, RiverStone Health Clinic would be hosting multiple events to celebrate. This year, the pandemic has forced cancellation of many local events and our clinic staff has taken on additional duties to keep patients safe from COVID-19.
We want you to know we’re still here for you – providing high-quality and innovative primary care for all ages. We light the way for healthier communities by serving as a vital safety net for our communities. Nearly one of every 10 Montanans relies on a Community Health Center for primary care and the 14 Community Health Centers across the state serve about 110,000 patients annually.
Community clinics, like RiverStone Health Clinic, rely on public support. Not all of our funding comes from the federal government, but it’s important to let our members of Congress know how health centers benefit their communities.
RiverStone Health Clinics deliver affordable primary care at 123 S. 27th St., at two school-based health centers at Orchard Elementary and Medicine Crow Middle School, at rural clinics in Bridger, Joliet and Worden and at three downtown sites dedicated to people who are homeless. The clinic on the campus of RiverStone Health on South 27th Street also offers dental care. All of our clinics integrate comprehensive behavioral health into their primary care services.
Lighting the way for a healthier community, last year RiverStone Health Clinics treated more than 15,200 patients, including nearly 2,300 children and logged almost 73,225 patient visits.
Montana’s Community Health Centers also create healthy communities by positively impacting their community’s economy. In 2017, RiverStone Health Clinics alone generated $25 million in economic impact from $13.8 million in direct health center spending.
Independent, multi-state studies have concluded that Community Health Centers reduce health care costs per patient. For example, RiverStone Health’s costs for treating Medicaid patients were 24% lower than other providers’ costs for treating comparable patients, resulting in $16 million savings for our Medicaid program in 2017.
Community Health Centers reduce costs by emphasizing patient-centered care and providing wrap-around services that prevent illness and the need for hospitalization. Health center patients who lack insurance are less likely to use emergency rooms because they already have access to needed care.
RiverStone Health Clinics light the way for a healthier community by improving access to all of our community members. More than half of our patients are people with income below poverty level and 18% identify as members of racial or ethnic minority groups. Our patients include people covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. For the uninsured, RiverStone Health offers a sliding fee scale based on income to make primary care affordable for everyone.
Bringing light to the unmet needs in our community, RiverStone Health Clinic has developed programs to fill gaps. We expanded our addiction services, created the Live Well Center to support patients in improving their exercise and diet, and created a hepatitis C treatment clinic.
RiverStone Health and other Community Health Centers are at the forefront of caring for people during the COVID-19 pandemic. We provide free testing for people in our community and we care for those who are ill. In response to the evolving pandemic, we quickly developed protocols to keep patients and staff safe. We made virtual doctor visits available so patients didn’t have to leave their homes and created curbside pickup for our pharmacy. Most importantly, RiverStone Health continues to provide the primary care that helps our patients stay healthy.
Dr. Megan Littlefield is the chief medical officer for RiverStone Health in Billings.
