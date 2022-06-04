3 Montanans featured in Ken Burns documentary about youth mental illness

Across Montana’s vast rural miles where “cowboy up” culture persists, so does mental illness, even if no one is talking about it. It’s a fact that fascinates Maclayn Clark, 14, who has struggled with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts from the time he was in second grade.

“(Mental illness) happens everywhere. It happens every age and it happens everywhere on earth. It’s not just like it happens in big cities,” Clark said.

Miles City resident Gabe Peaslee, 16, speaks from experience when he says his Eastern Montana home has few therapists who could provide the level of support he needed in his darkest hour. For years, his family has committed to the nearly 300-mile round trip to Billings on a weekly basis to get the skilled care he needs.

The two Montana boys have grown up battling mental illness, in a state where adolescent suicide rates occur at a rate twice the national average. After years of work, both made the decision to share their stories with the world through a Ken Burns production called "Hiding In Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness" that will premiere at the Alberta Bair Theater on June 27 and 28.

Their therapist, Kee Dunning, also appears throughout the documentary as an expert voice on youth mental illness, a crisis that was declared a national emergency in October 2021 by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

As the pandemic unleashed a menagerie of stress and anxiety throughout the world, emergency departments saw a substantial increase in mental health emergencies and demand for counselors skyrocketed.

The two-part documentary presents an unusually frank discussion about mental illness in America’s youth, and includes 23 voices of people harrowed by mental illness. The subjects range in age from 11 to 27, with Clark being the youngest subject, reflecting on his experience at only 11 years old. Peaslee was 13.

With Montana ranking in the top five for suicide in the nation for 30 years, it’s no surprise that filmmakers Erik and Christopher Loren Ewers zeroed in on Montana.

Both the Peaslee family and the Clark family have been Dunning’s patients for years and continue to see her regularly. When talking about their progress and their participation in the film, Dunning was brought to tears within minutes.

“People don’t get what they’ve been through…Now when I look at that on film, this is what it does to me, the magnitude of it,” Dunning said, gesturing to the tears in her eyes. “This will change people’s lives.”

The Peaslees

There are still days when Gabe Peaslee gets angry. While it no longer manifests as hurling objects across the room, breaking things or hitting, managing his mental health in Eastern Montana continues to be a daily struggle for him and his family.

The Peaslee residence sits tucked into the corner of a Miles City neighborhood. Its red paint and white trim look fresh against a green lawn where two dogs happily wag their tails at passersby. It’s a cozy, middle class home, and the inhabitants have endured the turbulence of mental illness in a place well-known for a lack of services.

Gabe was nearly 2 years old when he went to live with his adoptive parents, Darla and Ray Peaslee, who had two biological children about a decade before adopting Gabe and his sister. Though Gabe was removed from a poor situation early on, during his initial months of life he experienced tremendous trauma.

Even now he can recall blurry memories of his time at his birth mother’s home, enduring neglect and physical abuse. And as he grew up, his anger grew.

“A bad day when he was young was me holding (him) down physically. Wrap him up, hold him down so he wasn’t hurting himself, he wasn’t hurting anyone else,” said Ray Peaslee.

A fit of anger once sent Gabe tearing books from a bookshelf and hurling them across the room while home alone with his older sister. Not knowing what else to do, his sister threatened to call the cops, even dialing 911 before Gabe collapsed in his bed, exhausted from the emotion.

He was checked into two institutions as his mental illness grew to be more than his parents could handle. At the first facility, specialists worked with him to administer the nurturing he never received as an infant. The therapy was impactful, but within a month of returning home he had resorted back to his old habits.

Children hospitalized for mental health conditions in rural settings have been found to have a shorter stay and higher risk of re-admission compared to children admitted to facilities in metropolitan areas. One study suggests that re-admission is tied to a lack of quality mental health providers both in the patient’s community and at the rural hospital.

Montana has been designated a mental health care shortage area for years in part due to the rural miles that stretch between urban areas. Recent data from Kaiser Family Foundation says the state is meeting only 25% of its needs when it comes to mental health professionals, and it needs 68 more counselors to meet the demand.

Gabe’s parents reached out to the handful of therapists in Miles City and spent hours on the phone trying to access services for their son. He ended up on a plethora of medications, some with negative side effects.

“It felt like we didn’t know how to parent anymore,” Ray said.

When they finally found Dunning, who specializes in family therapy, Ray and Darla had their first experiences with mental health counselors.

“We have to learn how to have these really critical conversations that are very hard…so this is a safe place to learn, so then I hope they do it when they go into the wild,” Dunning said in her Billings office.

But family therapy is hard to find, with few therapists willing to take on “the rodeo,” Dunning said. For new patients, Dunning’s waitlist is about six months even with seeing about 10 families a day.

“Listening and validation is the most powerful tool you’ll ever have…everyone wants to be heard. Kids want to be seen,” Dunning said. “Everyone needs a purpose, a place to belong.”

The Clarks

When Maclayn Clark was in third grade when he started asking his parents disconcerting questions.

“He would always say things like ‘I don’t think I should be here because I don’t know what my purpose is,’” said Joe Clark, Maclayn’s father.

It indicated that Maclayn was considering suicide, but his parent’s didn’t recognize the signs.

Joe and Mary Clark grew up in Montana where mental illness was stigmatized. Emotions weren’t discussed, and mental illness wasn’t something you took medication for, they said.

They were in the dark when it came to Maclayn’s struggles with anxiety and depression, and suicide was a topic never discussed. Until one day the school counselor determined that Maclayn needed to go to the emergency department. At the time, Maclayn was only 10-years-old.

It’s been five years since the trio started family therapy with Dunning, and though all have come a long way, they’re all still a work in progress.

“It’s not just one and done. That really needs to be made abundantly clear, because our insurance companies…those people think that a person should only have so many sessions,” Dunning said. “I get that it’s expensive, but so are ER visits. Or out-of-home placements.”

Maclayn has grown up in the Catholic Church and attended Catholic schools nearly all his life. He and his parents have also always known that he is gay.

In the past, the juxtaposition of the two identities has been a triggering factor in his anxiety and depression. But Maclayn clarified that he does not have a mental illness because he is gay. His sexuality is simply part of who he is just as being Catholic is a part of him as well.

“God doesn’t make mistakes,” Maclayn said.

The film

Dunning has raised money to make sure tickets to the premiere are free for the public.

And soon she hopes to attend a viewing at the White House to advocate for more funding to go to mental illness awareness and funding to expand services.

“(The film) brings a light to a really invisible and unwanted subject. It brings an opportunity to look forward to a greater respect for all people and ability to love all people,” Dunning said. “My hope is that for people to see that children are resilient, children are strong, but children…they can only take so much. And it’s up to us as adults to see people differently.”

