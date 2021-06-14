A naturopathic perspective on heartburn and reflux

It is important to address the underlying cause of any condition, and so it is the case with reflux. Other causes of heartburn can be eating too quickly, stress, excess abdominal weight, maldigestion or other digestive issues. There is also evidence that up to 40% of reflux could be caused by candida (yeast, that also causes thrush) that is present in the esophagus! This is more likely if you have taken antibiotics multiple times, eat lots of sugar, or have struggled with other yeast issues. The esophageal yeast is accentuated by the antacids, as well, and is very difficult to diagnose.

What can you do to resolve reflux? First, and foremost, nutrition is the place to start. Adding more fiber found in vegetables and whole grains, and nutrient packed foods, like fruits and veggies, encourages healthy digestion. Second, “meal hygiene” is important and starts with chewing. Each bite of food should be chewed thoroughly, to a nearly liquid consistency, before swallowing. Eating more slowly also helps. It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to catch up to your stomach, so eating slowly, and chewing, well helps to avoid overeating and aggravating the stomach. Try to drink water between meals, and less during the meal, to avoid diluting stomach acid while eating. Digestive bitters, made from bitter tasting plants, help to stimulate the stomach and pancreas and tonify digestion.