A sudden surge of the Pine Siskin

The Winter Finch Forecast 2020-2021, released in September by Tyler Hoar with the Ontario Field Ornithologists, incorporates data from many volunteers on seed production in the boreal forest and provides a forecast on finch numbers and movement across Canada and the northern United States. Birders across Canada and the U.S. eagerly await this winter prediction each year. Among his predictions this year is the widespread irruption of Pine Siskins related to a low White Spruce crop this year. This irruption started this past fall and is extending throughout the winter with birds in great numbers as far south as Texas and Mexico.

Watch for siskins eating Nyjer and sunflower chips. With large flocks of birds, infections can be passed quickly to flock. Outbreaks of Salmonella happens with birds that feed and roost in tight flocks. Some areas of the country are reporting outbreaks of Salmonella in some Pine Siskin flocks. Salmonellosis is caused by a bacteria belonging to the genus Salmonella. It is a common cause of mortality in feeder birds, but the symptoms are not always obvious. Sick birds may appear thin, fluffed up, and may have swollen eyelids. They are often lethargic and easy to approach. Some infected birds may show no outward symptoms but are carriers of the disease and can spread the infection to other birds.