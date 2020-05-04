Adjusting to life during a pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While we all long to return to the comfortable world we left behind, the new normal amidst COVID-19 means monumental changes in how we work, socialize, shop and care for family members.

Phase One of Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan to reopen the Big Sky eased stay-at-home orders, but it also left people wondering if it’s safe to go out.

In addition to everyday precautions — such as handwashing, physical distancing, and staying home when you’re sick — here are some other things to consider before going out:

• If you are over 65, or have a serious underlying health condition, you are more vulnerable to serious consequences from COVID-19 and should continue to stay at home. If you live with someone who is vulnerable, resuming activities may affect your loved one’s health.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a cloth face covering in public spaces. While making one is fairly simple, using one correctly can be tricky. The CDC offers this guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html