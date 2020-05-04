Adjusting to life during a pandemic

While we all long to return to the comfortable world we left behind, the new normal amidst COVID-19 means monumental changes in how we work, socialize, shop and care for family members.
Phase One of Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan to reopen the Big Sky eased stay-at-home orders, but it also left people wondering if it’s safe to go out.
In addition to everyday precautions — such as handwashing, physical distancing, and staying home when you’re sick — here are some other things to consider before going out:
• If you are over 65, or have a serious underlying health condition, you are more vulnerable to serious consequences from COVID-19 and should continue to stay at home. If you live with someone who is vulnerable, resuming activities may affect your loved one’s health.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a cloth face covering in public spaces. While making one is fairly simple, using one correctly can be tricky. The CDC offers this guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
• Everyone should maximize physical distance from others (staying 6 feet away) in public spaces, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people in circumstances that don’t lend themselves to physical distancing, minimize non-essential travel, and follow Montana guidelines to quarantine for 14 days after out-of-state travel.
• RiverStone Health offers reopening guidance to retail businesses, food services, and personal care services such as salons, and places of worship. You can find this guidance on our website at RiverStoneHealth.org using a link from the home page.
Before venturing out, here are some other things to think about:
At work:
• Can you continue to work remotely or stagger your shift to avoid overcrowding?
• Can you sanitize your work station or the interior of your company vehicle?
• Can you avoid using other employees' tools and equipment?
• Is your employer complying with the governor’s guidance?
While shopping:
• Can you make less frequent trips for essentials, arrange for curbside pickup or delivery, or shop at odd hours to avoid crowds?
• Will making a list help you get done more quickly?
• Can you pay with a phone app or credit card?
• Can you combine your trip with shopping for vulnerable friends?
• Does the store use measures to control physical distancing?
Worshiping:
• Can you attend services remotely?
• Is the space adequate to allow physical distancing?
• Are congregants and choir members wearing masks when they sing or chant, since those elements can increase respiratory droplets, possibly spreading virus particles?
Being socially responsible also demands attention to details we seldom thought about before, such as tracking where we go and who we see each day. Since it can take two weeks for COVID-19 symptoms to develop, online calendars, apps or old-fashioned paper calendars can help us track those details. If you become ill, those calendars will help identify who else may have been infected.
Public health experts anticipate seeing additional new cases of COVID-19 as people resume normal activities. We will also watch for key indicators that our healthcare system is stressed by shortages or outbreaks. With so many unknowns, and such deadly possible consequences, everyone needs to proceed with caution and to realize that the actions we take today will shape our future.
John Felton is the Yellowstone County health officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency.
