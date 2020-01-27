The risks associated with tobacco use are widely known around the world. Tobacco is responsible for approximately 7 million deaths each year and over 20% of cancer deaths. It is virtually impossible to find somebody who claims that tobacco use is safe or beneficial. The focus is on helping those addicted to tobacco find ways of quitting its use. On the other hand, the risks associated with alcohol consumption are widely underestimated and there are individuals who continue to claim that alcohol use is both safe and beneficial. Alcohol use is responsible for almost 3.5 million deaths annually around the world and is one of the leading causes of death globally for those between the ages of 15 and 50. It is associated with increased risks of cancer, heart dysrhythmias, accelerated cognitive decline, liver disease, high blood pressure, and birth defects. Recent studies continue to bring evidence to light of the risks of alcohol:
One recent study demonstrated that 1 bottle of wine per week is associated with an increased lifetime risk of cancer of 1% in men and 1.4% in women. This is equivalent to smoking 5 cigarettes/week in men and 10 cigarettes/week in women. Very few individuals express concern over consuming 1 bottle of wine per week, yet they adamantly reject the proposal of smoking 5-10 cigarettes/week. However, the risk of cancer is the same!
Another recent study showed that abstinence from alcohol helps prevent the recurrence of atrial fibrillation, an arrhythmia of the heart that commonly occurs as people age. Yet another recent study confirmed that excessive alcohol use accelerates cognitive decline and memory impairment.
While these studies continue to confirm the risks of alcohol consumption, for some reason these risks remain largely unknown to the public. A recent observational study in the UK showed that only 20% of women presenting for a mammogram were aware that alcohol was a significant risk factor for breast cancer. Even more concerning was that only 50% of the staff recognized alcohol as a significant risk factor for breast cancer.
Published just this month were findings that the death rate related to alcohol has increased by 51% in the last 20 years. And while alcohol still kills more men than women, women are catching up with their death rate increasing by 85% in the last 20 years. Tenth grade girls and boys are now equally likely to drink alcohol. We need to do a better job educating the public, parents and teens about the inherent health risks and poor outcomes that can be contributed to by alcohol.