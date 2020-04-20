Alzheimer’s Association expands variety of virtual offerings to support caregivers

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the daily routine for everyone, but these can be especially trying times for those who care for someone with cognitive or memory loss. Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers need access to tools and resources, now more than ever.
The Alzheimer’s Association has increased the availability of virtual programs, online support groups, mailed materials and more, the organization recently announced in a press release.
The Alzheimer’s Association is offering an expanded array of free tools and resources, including:
- Care consultations, or even just moral support, at any time of the day or night through the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
- Virtual programs on a variety of topics about Alzheimer’s and related dementias, effective communication techniques, understanding and responding to dementia-related behaviors and much more.
- Materials mailed upon request on matters like “Activities at Home,” “Caregiver Stress Test,” “Communication,” “Taking Care of Yourself” and dozens more.
- ALZConnected, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
For more information, to RSVP for a program or order materials, call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-2723900 or email montana@alz.org.
The programs and many more resources are also available online at alz.org.
