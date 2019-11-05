The Alzheimer’s Association plans a series of educational programs that covers the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia for people facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed.
According to a news release from the association, the programs will provide crucial information about the disease.
The series schedule is:
- “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's”: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave.
- “Effective Communication Strategies”: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Spring Creek conference room at VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 1775 Spring Creek Lane.
- “Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” (presented twice): 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave., and 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Spring Creek conference room at VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 1775 Spring Creek Lane.
The programs are free, and everyone is welcome. Those planning to attend should RSVP to the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.