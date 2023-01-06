Anesthesiologist shortages in Montana leave hospitals scrambling for solutions

Editor's note: This is the first of two stories examining the anesthesiologist shortage in Billings. On Monday, the Gazette looks into the controversial solution of using lesser-trained Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologists

With a presence in nearly every department in the hospital, anesthesiologists say a hospital system's health can be gauged by the stability of its anesthesia department.

And that stability has been challenged lately at hospitals across the country as anesthesiology has struggled to keep up to evolving methods of delivery and a post-Covid explosion in demand for medal procedures.

Over the last two decades, the need for anesthesia services has stretched far beyond the operating room, reaching into nearly every department, including emergency rooms, labor and delivery, interventional radiology, endoscopy and pain management.

Compounding the challenge is a deepening shortage of anesthesiologists, a shortfall recently accelerated by early retirements during the stressful peak of the pandemic.

The shortage is especially acute in rural states like Montana where medical professionals have long been in short supply.

“The anesthesia workforce has gone from bad to worse. Demand greatly exceeds supply,” said Dr. Brian Harrington, who until recently practiced with Billings Anesthesiologists which contracts with Billings Clinic.

To keep up, hospitals have been forced to depend on expensive traveling anesthesiologists, called Locum Tenens by parent company AMN Healthcare. In 2021, anesthesia providers, including physician anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists, were the most often used type of Locum Tenens in the nation, according to a 2022 survey.

Montana’s health systems have engaged their fair share of traveling anesthesiologists since the pandemic forced the cancellation of most elective surgeries and hospitals subsequently furloughed providers across the country. When elective surgeries surged back, there were clear gaps in the anesthesia workforce.

Nurses stepping in

Many hospitals have confronted the shortage, and the rising cost, of anesthesiologists by more frequently using Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologists (CRNA), a master level degree with specialized training in anesthesia.

Some states require physician supervision for these nurses, but in Montana CRNAs can practice independently and without supervision.

This opt-out law, designed to help rural states staff critical access hospitals, has been adopted by 22 states, with Utah, Michigan and Arkansas opting out just last year.

While 100% of rural anesthesia services are preformed by a CRNA, larger urban hospitals have resisted integrating them.

Many physician anesthesiologists argue that CRNAs lack the skill set and training to care for sick patients at regional hospitals and say they'll only accept CNRAs under a supervisory model.

Burnout outpacing recruitment

The same recruitment challenges felt nationally are also being felt in Montana’s hospitals. In October, Harrington estimated that Billings Clinic needed around 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to adequately serve patients.

“If you haven’t heard of burnout, you’ve been living under a rock…If you get in a situation where the demand is too much higher than the supply, then medicine has a way of pulling you in,” Harrington said, adding that the new generation of providers are more attuned to work-life balance, a guaranteed amenity for Locum Tenens.

The Gazette contacted the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) to gauge the outlook of the shortage nationally. Dr. Randall Clark, president of the ASA, said that a shortage of anesthesiologists has been on the horizon for a decade, but discussion of the current shortages has proliferated at his conferences. About half of the ASA’s most recent monthly publication included information about staffing shortages.

“It’s a fact of life in 2022. People are looking to other opportunities. We’re looking at ‘How can a hospital make physicians as satisfied as possible,” Clark said. He also pointed to inefficiencies in hospitals, saying that with the current model, permanent staff are not being used to their full potential.

The trouble is, Clark said, what’s efficient for one provider type isn’t efficient for others. Add a significant increase in traveling staff to the mix who have the ability to set their own schedule, and provider satisfaction among permanent staff nearly goes out the window.

Efficiency and pay

While surgery and anesthesia go hand in hand, billing and reimbursement for the two different services do not, leaving anesthesiologists with the short end more often than not.

Staffing in ORs is weighted to the early morning, an efficient model for surgeons, but less so for anesthesiologists. As the day goes on and surgical procedures wind down, surgeons follow-up with their patients and prepare to discharge them.

But a large number of anesthesiologists remain on staff due to the wide demand for their expertise, but need can be sporadic. During the afternoon and while doctors are on-call, there’s no guarantee that anesthesia services will be needed.

As a result, there is potential for a lot of unproductive time, and without a procedure to bill to insurance, anesthesiologists don’t get paid.

When traveling anesthesiologists arrived at Billings Clinic, many enjoyed the flexibility to set their own schedules, opting for the 7 a.m. to about 3 p.m. shift — peak operating room hours — and more often than not, travelers didn’t take on-call shifts in the evening, leaving permanent physicians to pick up the slack, according to Harrington.

Permanent employees worked numerous slower night shifts, which, at times jeopardized their income.

At the very least, Billings Anesthesiology employees needed to update their contract with Billings Clinic to a model that would stabilize providers' income, Harrington said in an October interview.

Anesthesiologists brought a proposal for a new payment model to The Clinic that mirrors the contract in obstetrics, Harrington said. Providers asked the hospital to establish a pre-determined salary so that on days when anesthesiologists are working but demand for services is low, the hospital would make up the difference in pay.

When anesthesiologists perform enough procedures to make their salary, the hospital would have no obligation to pay them. Not only would the model boost morale among permanent workers, but it could attract new anesthesiologists to Montana, Harrington said.

Only a handful of anesthesiologists took the Clinic up on their offer and the rest moved on to other prospects, he said.

On Nov. 11, Billings Clinic signed a new contract with Billings Anesthesiology, continuing a partnership of more than 20 years, the two groups said in a joint statement.

The new agreement provides "flexibility for both organizations to ensure continued anesthesia coverage while allowing them to work together to adapt to the current nationwide shortage of anesthesiologists," the statement said.

"Over the last few years, there has been an historic nationwide shortage of anesthesiologists which has created a challenging environment for recruitment and retention across the country," the statement continued. "Combined with the natural movement of retirements and relocations, those challenges have also been felt locally. Both parties are committed to continue working together to provide high-quality, physician-delivered anesthesia care to the patients and communities we serve."

Some of the anesthesiologists who left the Clinic went to St. Vincent Healthcare, which utilizes a private group practice called Anesthesia Partners of Montana. While taking the job at St. V may mean less pay for the providers, several said the tradeoff is in maintaining some autonomy over the work they do and the hours.

St. Vincent Healthcare declined to provide an interview for this article and has not answered questions about their traveling provider workforce or the impacts of provider shortages.

St. V's president, Jen Alderfer, issued the following statement:

"St. Vincent Healthcare is committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for our caregivers that inspires innovation and excellence.

"While the healthcare industry is facing a shortage of medical professionals, including anesthesiologists, we are grateful to have such a strong partnership with Anesthesia Partners of Montana that allows us to effectively care for our patients. Through our shared commitment to safe, patient-centered care, we are able to provide the anesthesia services needed within our community."

Staffing impacts patient safety

Over the last year, as wage pressures took hold in nearly every industry, along with a desire for a better work/life balance, health systems have not been immune. Like most health systems across the country, Billings Clinic struggled throughout 2022 to staff all their departments.

This year, with a shortage of anesthesia techs, patient safety was a growing concern, Harrington said in a December interview.

Anesthesia techs restock ORs and emergency rooms with the proper equipment. The shortage of techs meant ORs were sometimes left without necessary supplies. Multiple anesthesia providers this year shared stories of searching high and low for tools they needed for emergency cases. Some providers said they had to stock ORs themselves, adding to their already heavy workload.

“When an emergency case comes in we need to be ready, the room needs to be stocked,” Harrington said. “I came in on a weekend one time and I went into a room that had not been restocked, things were missing.”

Another Billings anesthesiologist said, "It was scary working without techs. All of us felt unsafe. It wasn't just our own comfort level, but, we're talking about patient safety."

As a remedy, anesthesiologists began advocating for higher wages for techs. The job requires specialized training, and thus the wages offered should reflect that, Harrington said.

The conversation was brought to former Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner more than once, Harrington said.

Then one day, nearly all the Billings Clinic anesthesia techs left at once. Harrington expects some took jobs in other parts of the hospital, but others knew they could make more money doing restaurant work.

The walk out occurred in Spring 2022. Billings Clinic has since hired back their anesthesia tech workforce and resolved problems in the department, Harrington said.