Another Montana nursing home announces closure

Another nursing home in the state has announced a voluntary closure, bringing the total to eight skilled nursing facilities that have closed this year.

Lake View Care in Bigfork has 90 days until closure, displacing the 37 residents who live at the facility.

The parent company, Lantis Enterprises, operates another facility in Kalispell where there are enough bed space to absorb the Lake View Care residents, said Wendy Soulek, COO at Lantis Enterprises. All permanent staff have been offered a position at the Kalispell facility called Heritage Place.

Licensed for 83 residents, only 45% of the beds are occupied, but workforce challenges in the tourist spot has resulted in a larger traveling worker population than permanent staff. Last week, Soulek said there were 14 travelers and 13 permanent staff working.

Combined with the devastatingly low Medicaid rate, the facility has operated at a monthly loss of $60,000, a smaller sum than most other closed nursing homes, said Soulek.

The 17 miles between Bigfork and Kalispell comes as a relief to Soulek, who helped Bridge Care and Rehab residents through the heart wrenching transition to new homes. About 30% of those residents moved away from the Bozeman and Livingston area.

Soulek ended up transferring residents to facilities in both ends of the state.

The Department of Health and Human Services provided transfer data from four nursing homes for this article, including Big Horn Senior Living, Bridger Rehab and Care Center, Cedar Wood Villa and Hillside Health & Rehabilitation.

These nursing homes have completed their closures and the transfers have been finalized, said DPHHS Public Information Officer Jon Ebelt. Two other nursing homes will officially close at the end of October and November of this year.

Another facility transitioned to assisted living and others are still reorganizing, Ebelt said.

Of the four facilities that have closed completely, 136 residents have been displaced due to closures, and 110 of those have moved on to other skilled nursing facilities, Ebelt said in an email.

In an effort to nudge Montanans toward aging at home, the DPHHS and the Governor’s Office have denied requests from nursing home administrators for temporary financial support that would allow them to stay open until the Medicaid rate is addressed in the 2023 legislative session.

But, from the data provided, most are not transitioning to private residences.

Thirteen residents moved to an assisted living facility, 10 to swing beds, two transferred to nursing homes outside of Montana and one moved to a group home.

Residents from Big Horn Senior Living made up the entirety of the transfers to swing beds, according to data provided by facility administrator Paula Small-Plenty.

Taking on long-term residents in swing beds is an incredibly expensive burden for hospitals. Swing beds are used when a patient needs post-hospital care, but there are no beds available at a skilled nursing facility. In this situation, patients cannot be discharged. While the patient stays in the hospital, money is lost daily as the Medicaid rate falls short of the actual cost of care.

Big Horn Hospital, a critical access hospital, supported the nursing home and assisted living facility financially for years, but as the Medicaid disparity grew, the hospital could no longer shoulder the loss.

But now, with long-term residents occupying beds that could be used for high-acuity, short-stay patients, the hospital is once again bearing the brunt of anemic Medicaid rates for long-term care patients.

Residences took the swing bed option because there were no other nursing home beds available in the area, said Barb Smith, senior and long-term care administrator for DPHHS. This is after nine of the Big Horn Senior Living residents moved to nursing homes in Billings and three moved to assisted living in Billings.

The Medicaid waiver program helps cover the cost of assisted living and for home-based services for those who qualify. An individual must meet a nursing home level of need and meet the income requirements, which includes an analysis of assets and old pensions, Smith said, acknowledging that this is where most people struggle to qualify.

And finally, there has to be a Medicaid waiver slot available. The number of slots is determined by the state’s budget for waiver programs.

In Montana, there are about 2,489 people using a waiver slot for long-term care and about 178 people waiting for a slot to become available, Smith said.

But the waiver isn’t the only financial support available. For those eligible for Montana Medicaid, the state provides home and community-based services to those in need through Community First Choice (CFC). About 3,000 Montanans utilize this service, Smith said.

Before this year, Montana had only 68 skilled nursing facilities to accommodate seniors living across the state’s 147,040 square miles. Now, there are 60 facilities.

Wyoming has only 36 Medicaid-approved nursing homes. South Dakota has 110 nursing homes and Iowa has more than 400.