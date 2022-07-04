Are you at risk for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes?

One in three American adults – about 96 million people – have prediabetes. Ninety percent of them do not even know they have it.

Prediabetes occurs when your body is not managing sugar as well as it could be, so there is more sugar in your blood.

Our cells need sugar for energy and it’s the main source of fuel for your brain. The pancreas releases a hormone called insulin. Insulin is the key to unlock the cell and let the sugar in, taking it out of the blood. With prediabetes, blood sugars are high, but not high enough to diagnose diabetes. If blood sugars remain elevated, your risk increases for developing type 2 diabetes, along with heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, eye disease and nerve damage.

Risk factors

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, your risk for prediabetes increases with these factors:

• You are overweight.

• You are 45 years of age or older.

• Your parent or sibling has type 2 diabetes.

• You are physically active fewer than 3 times per week.

• You ever gave birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds.

• You ever had diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes).

American Indians, African Americans, Hispanic/Latino Americans, Pacific Islanders, and some Asian Americans are at particularly high risk for type 2 diabetes.

To learn more about your personal risk for prediabetes, take the quick online quiz at: https://cdc.gov/prediabetes

Prevention steps

Regular, balanced meals are key to managing blood sugars. Our bodies need fuel to keep running, just like a car needs gas. If we do not provide our bodies with nutrition throughout the day, we will run out of energy.

Carbohydrates, proteins and fats are the three main sources of energy. All are necessary to fuel our bodies. Carbohydrates include grains, fruits and milk that break down into glucose (sugar) in the body. Proteins include meats, eggs, nuts, beans and lentils that break down into amino acids. Fats include butter, margarine, oils and lard. They break down into fatty acids.

Our bodies need a balance of these food types. One way to plan for balanced meals is to picture a plate that is 9 inches in diameter. Divide that plate in half. Imagine filling one half of the plate with veggies. On the other side, use a quarter of the plate for lean protein and the other quarter for whole grains. Then add low-fat dairy and fruit to make a balanced meal.

The benefits of eating more fruits, vegetables and whole grains include the fiber from these foods. Fiber helps to slow down our digestion, keeping us feeling full and keeping our blood sugars from increasing rapidly.

Regular physical activity also is key to preventing diabetes. Adults should get 150 minutes of physical activity per week to help manage weight and blood sugars. You can do the exercise what works best for you. It can be 10 minutes of brisk walking several times or 60 minutes all in one walk. The important point to remember is to get your heart rate up. Many people find that they are more likely to exercise regularly if they work out with a partner. We are more faithful about doing exercises that we enjoy. So try to find an activity that you enjoy and a friend who will join you.

The healthy changes you make today can prevent diabetes from becoming part of your future.

Lisa Linday, a registered dietitian at the RiverStone Health Live Well Center, can be reached at 406-247-3293.

