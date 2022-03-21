As COVID declines, pressure to end mitigation measures increases

Amid declining COVID numbers, mitigation measures have relaxed throughout the country over the last few weeks, except for masking recommendations for air travel. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced one more month of mandatory masking in transportation hubs based on recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

In response, Representative Matt Rosendale joined 16 other Republican members of Congress in suing the CDC over the masking mandate in airports and on commercial flights, citing government overreach in the suit filed last week.

On March 10, the TSA announced the extended mask mandate, which was set to end March 18, 2022, will now end on April 18, 2022 due to the CDC recommendation. The extra month gives the CDC time to develop an updated framework for masking based on community levels of COVID-19, risk of new variants and the latest science.

“It has been more than two years since the virus that causes COVID-19 was first detected in the United States. During that period, Americans have been subject to an increasing amount of government overreach,” the Congress members said in the suit.

With minimal impacts to hospital systems and low case loads, the majority of Montana’s counties are free to go maskless, except for a pocket of counties in the northeast corner of the state.

According to the CDC, Valley, Roosevelt, McCone, Richland, Dawson and Wibaux counties should continue masking indoors. The recommendations are based on the number of new COVID cases per 100,000 people, new COVID admissions per 100,000 and the percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients.

Statewide, there are 44 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, the lowest since early July 2021. In the last six weeks, hospitalizations have decreased 88%.

A tidal wave of postponed care is starting to hit hospitals as 100 of the state’s 220 ICU beds are filled with non-COVID patients. Twelve are filled with COVID inpatients.

There were 409 new COVID cases added over the last week, bringing active cases to 494 on Monday. COVID cases in the state are the lowest since July 2021 and have decreased about 97% in the last seven weeks.

During the week ending March 11, 2022, 94 COVID cases in children were reported, according to the most recent state data. That’s a 78% decrease in COVID cases among children compared to the previous week. Two COVID-19 related hospitalizations of children were reported during the same week.

The Department of Health and Human Services has been monitoring sublineages of the omicron variant and has detected 16 cases of BA.2 in Montana. The first case was detected on Jan. 30, 2022. The subvariant is responsible for surging COVID cases in Europe.

Yellowstone County continues to lead the state in active COVID cases with 95 active cases on Monday. Missoula, Gallatin and Lewis and Clark counties follow with 77, 48 and 34 active cases respectively.

Two more Yellowstone County deaths were identified through review of death certificates filed with the Clerk and Recorder, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

The deaths included a woman in her 80s who died on March 9 at her home. She was not vaccinated. The other was a woman in her 50s who died at her home on March 4. She was not vaccinated.

A fully-vaccinated man in his 80s died on March 14 at a Billings hospital. Yellowstone County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 548 people since the pandemic began.

Over the week ending March 19, Billings hospitals averaged nine COVID inpatients per day, compared to an average of 19 COVID inpatients the previous week. There was an average of three patients per day in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators over the last week.

“Yellowstone County is seeing a low level of COVID-19 spread now," read the RiverStone press release. "The virus is still present in our community and previous lulls in this pandemic have been followed by surges in cases and hospitalization."

In the last week, 13 more Montanans have died due to COVID-related illness, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,236 since the pandemic began.

Unvaccinated adults have 41 times the risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to fully-vaccinated adults with booster doses, according to December data from the CDC. Unvaccinated adults are more than three times more likely to become infected with COVID, compared to fully vaccinated adults with a booster, according to DPHHS.

Statewide, 55% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.