Ask a question to save a life from suicide

The holiday season can bring joy and happiness to many. For some, this season can lead to feelings of loneliness and loss, depression, post-traumatic stress and heavy sadness. Montana continues to rank in the five worst states for death by suicide per 100,000 residents.
According to our most recent community health needs assessment, 21.3% Yellowstone County residents have considered suicide. This means that each of us is likely to interact with someone who has previously or is currently considering suicide. The best thing we can do for our community and those who are struggling is to reach out and ask the question: Are you thinking about suicide?
Of course this question can be asked in many different ways, but what matters most is that we initiate the conversation. It is often difficult to summon the courage to ask, and the person’s initial reaction might be denial or even anger, but your care and concern will ultimately be met with relief and the ability to follow through with getting help for the person in need.
One misconception is that asking someone if he or she is suicidal will plant the seed and might actually increase the chance of suicide. The research proves, however, that asking if someone is suicidal will not initiate or increase suicidal ideation. In fact, asking the question will reduce the risk of suicide because it often leads to increased connection and an opportunity to seek professional mental health support.
The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley (SPCYV) offers QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) trainings to assist in asking the question, persuading someone to get help, and then referring them to other resources. QPR sounds like CPR for a reason: This training can help any person save a life. You do not have to be a counselor to attend the training, and it can be completed in just an hour. This group training is free of charge and can be conducted at workplaces, churches, book groups or in many other community forums.
A partner of the SPCYV, Dog Tag Buddies, is one of our community leaders in suicide prevention, especially in the veteran population. Dog Tag Buddies pairs veterans with service or companion dogs, working to help prevent suicide through connection. In addition to this invaluable service, they also believe that training as many people as possible in QPR can help create a network available to reduce suicides in our community. They provide general QPR presentations statewide and also specialize in QPR training to assist veterans.
As you go through your day, remember that someone may be struggling. The best thing we can do for our community is to create connection. Reach out to the neighbor you have not seen in a while, call your friend, or just be a bright spot in someone’s day. Most importantly, if you see someone struggling do not be afraid to ask the question: “Are you thinking about suicide?” You might just save a life.
Sarah Music, a prevention specialist at RiverStone Health and chair of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley, can be reached at 406-247-3272.