Ask a question to save a life from suicide

The holiday season can bring joy and happiness to many. For some, this season can lead to feelings of loneliness and loss, depression, post-traumatic stress and heavy sadness. Montana continues to rank in the five worst states for death by suicide per 100,000 residents.

According to our most recent community health needs assessment, 21.3% Yellowstone County residents have considered suicide. This means that each of us is likely to interact with someone who has previously or is currently considering suicide. The best thing we can do for our community and those who are struggling is to reach out and ask the question: Are you thinking about suicide?

Of course this question can be asked in many different ways, but what matters most is that we initiate the conversation. It is often difficult to summon the courage to ask, and the person’s initial reaction might be denial or even anger, but your care and concern will ultimately be met with relief and the ability to follow through with getting help for the person in need.