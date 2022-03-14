Assistance with your Medicare premiums and co-pays

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Q: On my income I have a really hard time paying all my bills. Is there any help to pay my Medicare Part B premium?

A: If you are a low-income Medicare participant, the Medicare Saving Program can help pay the cost of your Medicare Part B insurance premium, the money deducted from your Social Security check each month, and at some income levels even help pay the Medicare co-pays and $233 deductible.

REMEMBER: Your primary residence (your home) and one automobile are not considered part of your assets. If you have wages the first $65 monthly is excluded and then only 50% of the remaining wages are counted as income. Qualifying for Medicare Savings program will automatically qualify you for Social Security Low-income Subsidy for Prescription Drug plans. Check the table below to see if you might qualify:

If you have questions or would like assistance in applying for this program in Yellowstone County contact 259-5212. Other areas call 1-800-551-3191 for the same assistance.

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered. Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, 1505 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102 or rc@allianceyc.org

