Back-to-school COVID-19 shots for Montana teens

Summer time is fun time: Kids are out of school, sunshine abounds, and we are all thinking about vacation. Another V-word parents and teens should be thinking about is vaccine, especially the COVID-19 vaccine.
Teens are less severely infected by the COVID-19 virus, so many parents think COVID-19 vaccines are not needed in this age group. While children and teens are less likely to become seriously ill or require hospitalization, one-third of all children under age 18 who are hospitalized for COVID19, end up in ICU.
Washing hands, wearing a mask, social distancing and the COVID-19 vaccine reduce the risk of getting COVID-19. The only way to reduce the severity of a COVID-19 infection is vaccination.
Vaccines work by helping your body get ready to fight off the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 vaccination is highly effective, but not 100% effective, in preventing a COVID-19 infection. Like flu vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccines reduce how sick you get from a COVID-19 infection.
It takes two weeks for your body to build up full protection after the second vaccine dose.
Since April, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been widely available for people 16 years and older. In mid-May, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine became available to those 12 years and older. You can get it at most doctor’s offices and pharmacies. Still, only about 44% of Montanans have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Common side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are the same in teens and adults. These include pain or redness at the injection site, muscle aches, fevers, chills, tiredness, headache, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms resolve after a few days.
Serious side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are extremely rare. Healthcare workers watch everyone who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 for 15-30 minutes after each vaccine dose, to provide rapid treatment if anyone develops an allergic reaction.
Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is a very rare side effect and resolves quickly on its own. About 63 of every million boys ages 12-17 who receive two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine developed myocarditis. The rate of myocarditis for girls of the same age is nine per million vaccines. No cases of COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis have resulted in death.
The risk of severe side effects from COVID-19 vaccines in teens is much lower than the risk of death from a COVID-19 infection. About 16,000 U.S. children under age 18 have been hospitalized for COVID-19 illness, over 300 have died, and 4,100 have developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. This is when multiple organs, including the heart, become inflamed. It requires hospitalization and is more likely to lead to death. Teens are more likely to be hospitalized for a COVID-19 infection-related complication than for a COVID-19 vaccine-related complication.
As many as 1 in 4 people, including teens, who get COVID-19 will have symptoms of long-haul COVID-19. Fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, depression, and shortness of breath can persist for months. That may prevent a teen from attending school, playing sports and socializing with friends.
Even though the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is widely available for children over age 12, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in children under 18 have been rising across the country.
As you prepare to head back to school, consider talking to your teen’s doctor about COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccine can be given at the same time as your child’s annual sports physical and other back-to-school vaccinations.
Dr. Annie Morrison, a family physician at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3306.