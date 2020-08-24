Be a hero, report bullying

Times are changing with a movement happening right now all over the United States saying we will not let injustices happen. Bullying is an injustice.
Bullying occurs when a person purposefully and repeatedly hurts others with words or actions for the purpose of inflicting social, emotional, physical or psychological harm. Children who encounter bullying often have to deal with feelings of being less important and less valued.
Bullying in and out of schools is serious problem. Bullying usually occurs during unstructured times or places, such as cafeteria, hallways, recess or playgrounds. It also occurs at home, on the phone, tablets, and computers and this is called cyberbullying.
Bullying can have lasting effects on children’s lives, leaving them with feelings of distress, fear, sadness, anger and, in some cases, suicide. Effects of bullying have prompted the addition of mental health services in schools.
Bullying occurs in many ways. Parents and school staff must know the forms of bullying to find prevention tactics.
- Physical bullying occurs when a person hits, kicks, trips or pushes others. It includes unwanted touching.
- Verbal bullying is name calling, teasing, making hurtful comments or threats to others.
- Social bullying is when a person spreads rumors about others, causes embarrassment from comments to others or encourages others to exclude a person from a group.
- Cyberbullying could be when a person shares embarrassing photos or videos of a person, sends hurtful messages or comments, or impersonates another person online.
What kids should do
If you are being bullied, your safety is the most important thing.
If you can walk away, do so. Attempt to control your emotions so the person bullying you does not receive the satisfaction of seeing an emotional response. If you can’t walk away, protect yourself until you can get help.
Protect yourself from cyberbullying by taking pictures of the bullying, save the messages to your electronic device, or print it. DO NOT RESPOND to the message. If you respond, you have given your bully the satisfaction of an emotional response and possibly created complications for adults responding to the bullying incident.
Report bullying
Report the bullying to a trusted adult. Why? For your safety, for the safety of others, and even for the safety of the person who bullies.
Please alert your school staff, a trusted teacher, a school counselor or the principal of the incident. If your bully goes to a different school, the staff at your school have the means to communicate with other schools’ staff. Report each incident of bullying after it occurs, every time.
How to cope
Talk about your feelings with a loved one, a counselor or a trusted friend. It is important for you to understand you didn’t deserve to be treated badly. Do not replay the bullying incident in your head. No could haves, should haves or would haves. It is behind you now and the bullying incident does not deserve a space in your present moment. Focus on your positive qualities and remember YOU are valued, needed and important.
For more resources on bullying visit:
Christine Faulkner and Krystal Kuka-Yazzi are licensed clinical professional counselors at RiverStone Health School-Based Clinics in Billings. They can be reached at 406.247.3210.
