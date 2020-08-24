Be a hero, report bullying

What kids should do

If you are being bullied, your safety is the most important thing.

If you can walk away, do so. Attempt to control your emotions so the person bullying you does not receive the satisfaction of seeing an emotional response. If you can’t walk away, protect yourself until you can get help.

Protect yourself from cyberbullying by taking pictures of the bullying, save the messages to your electronic device, or print it. DO NOT RESPOND to the message. If you respond, you have given your bully the satisfaction of an emotional response and possibly created complications for adults responding to the bullying incident.

Report bullying

Report the bullying to a trusted adult. Why? For your safety, for the safety of others, and even for the safety of the person who bullies.

Please alert your school staff, a trusted teacher, a school counselor or the principal of the incident. If your bully goes to a different school, the staff at your school have the means to communicate with other schools’ staff. Report each incident of bullying after it occurs, every time.

How to cope