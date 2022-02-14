Be aware of COVID testing scams

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

I have heard I can get a free test for COVID-19. Where can I find them?

There are several ways to get free COVID testing. Select local Pharmacies and Community Health Centers are providing free testing. Some locations even have drive-thru testing. You generally must make an appointment online or by calling the facility. You can find our local options at https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites/index.html.

I’m not sick now but would like to be prepared to test for COVID if I’m concerned I might have contracted the illness. Where can I find the over-the-counter in-home COVID test?

Many pharmacies and community health centers previously mentioned also have in-home tests. They may be free in some situations. You can also get four tests mailed to you by going online at COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY -888-720-7489). You give your home address and four test kits will be mailed to you in 2-3weeks. You can only get four tests per address at this time. If you are called with offers to order these four free tests for you it is a scam to get your information. You must make the call or order online yourself. Starting 1/15/22 folks with private health insurance or group coverage who purchase FDA approved over-the-counter COVID test will have up to 8 tests per individual covered by their plan or insurance each month. Using your plan’s preferred pharmacy, you may be able to get tests with no costs, otherwise you may have to present your receipt to your insurance for reimbursement.

Does Medicare cover COVID testing?

Currently Medicare covers tests ordered by physician and other medical professionals at no cost. Medicare beneficiaries are also allowed access to one lab-performed test without an order and without cost sharing during the public health emergency. In early spring people with Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantages will be able to get over-the-counter test at no cost through Medicare. They will be able to access up to 8 tests from eligible pharmacies and other participating entities. Individual Medicare Advantage plans may have more generous coverage that Basic Medicare, so check with your own Advantage plan to see what your benefits are.

Beware of COVID testing scams!

Scammers are selling fake, unauthorized at home COVID test and setting up fraudulent order and test sites to get your personal, financial or medical information. Ignore offers or advertisement of COVID testing or treatments on social media sites. Beware of pop-up testing sites – call your local health department for legitimate test sites near you.

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, 1505 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102 or rc@allianceyc.org.

