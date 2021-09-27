Be aware of Medicare coverage options for 2022

A: In Late September or early October, your current prescription drug plan will be sending you information about your drug plan for 2022. It will include an Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage Notices. These notifications will let you know if your premium or deductible will be changing. The packet should also include a basic formulary of drugs covered by the plan in 2022. You should check this list of drugs to be sure your medications will be covered by your plan in 2022. If the premium or deductible has become costly or some of your medications are no longer covered, you will have an opportunity to enroll in the other plans available in our area during the Open Enrollment Period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. If you don’t enroll in a new plan during the Open Enrollment Period, you will most likely have to remain in your current plan until 2023.