Be aware of Medicare coverage options for 2022

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Q: I have just received a packet from my Medicare Part D prescription plan. Do I need to do anything?
A: In Late September or early October, your current prescription drug plan will be sending you information about your drug plan for 2022. It will include an Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage Notices. These notifications will let you know if your premium or deductible will be changing. The packet should also include a basic formulary of drugs covered by the plan in 2022. You should check this list of drugs to be sure your medications will be covered by your plan in 2022. If the premium or deductible has become costly or some of your medications are no longer covered, you will have an opportunity to enroll in the other plans available in our area during the Open Enrollment Period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. If you don’t enroll in a new plan during the Open Enrollment Period, you will most likely have to remain in your current plan until 2023.
Q: Is there any help in learning about my drug or Medicare Advantage plan options?
A: The local SHIP counselors will be providing a limited number of one-on-one counseling sessions to help you identify your drug plan options from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. For Yellowstone County call the Alliance Resource Center at 406-259-5212 to reach a SHIP counselor to begin the process to evaluate your options. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, while we hope to have the option to do face-to-face as well as phone appointments conditions may alter our plans. Call 1-800-551-3191 to reach a SHIP counselor in other areas. 1-800 MEDICARE is also available 24 hours per day/7 days a week for phone counseling after October 15. All counselors are going to need personal information including your Medicare number and a list of your medications including dosages and quantity.
The Resource Center staff will be presenting “Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2022” on October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at our Height office at 935 Lake Elmo Rd. and again that same day at 1 p.m. at our Main office at 1505 Avenue D. Setting will be limited due to social distancing and we will be following all recommended protocols. The 9:30 a.m. presentation will be live-streamed on Facebook. It will also be recorded and available on the www.AllianceYC.org shortly after the presentation completion.
Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or rc@allianceyc.org