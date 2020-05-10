Be on the lookout for COVID-19 scams

• Beware of scammers who offer to clean your HVAC or sanitize your driveway to provide protection from the virus. There is no evidence this is useful.

• Be careful when you receive call regarding student loans, work for home opportunities, or help getting qualified for the COVID financial assistance or for unemployment. This is just another way to steal your personal information. And this isn’t just happening to individual, small business are also getting scam calls about virus-related funding.

• Be cautious when donating to COVID-19 charities. The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning consumers to be wary of calls purported to be for WHO or other charities that ask for account information – either banking or credit card – or for money. Some of the first charity calls we tend to get are really scammers because they are set up before the crisis and can change their pitch to reflect the newest disaster well before the real charity organization can mobilize.

• Before you give out any information, if you have any questions if a letter or phone call is legitimate you can check with your local SHIP office at 1-800-551-3191. If you think you have gotten a COVID-19-related fraudulent call, email or in-person visit, complaints should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 1-866-720-5721.

Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or email rc@allianceyc.org.