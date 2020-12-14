Be wary of COVID-19 vaccine scams

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Scammers Paradise
Human beings are problem solvers and when we become frightened we look for solutions to make us safer. Unfortunately for us, many of the “solutions” currently being offered are being provided by scammers that won’t protect you, and in some cases, make the situation more dangerous. Here are just some of the most common scams:
At Home COVID-19 Testing kits: Only a single company has been approved for emergency use authorization (EUA) of their product by the FDA and it is only available by prescription. Anyone offering to send you a testing kit without your doctors prescribing it for you, is not sending you an accurate testing device. Not only are you wasting your money, but if you believe by using a bogus test that you are COVID-19 free when you in fact do have COVID-19, you could unknowingly spread the virus to friends and loved ones.
“Miracle cures,” which claim scientific breakthroughs or contain secret ingredients, are likely a hoax: When we first learned of the COVID-19 virus, it was a brand-new situation to deal with. Many possible remedies and treatments have been tried. Some seem to improve the situation and some that initially look promising, have been found not to be as effective or in some rare cases harmful and are no longer recommended. Scammers know it can be hard to keep up on what is currently considered useful and can offer treatments that are no longer recommended or that sound like “what I heard on TV”. If you have a question about a treatment or test found online, talk to your health care provider or doctor. If you have a question about a medication, call your pharmacist or the FDA. The FDA’s Division of Drug Information (DDI) will answer almost any drug question. DDI pharmacists are available by email, druginfo@fda.hhs.gov, and by phone, 1-855-543-DRUG (3784) and 301-796-3400.
Vaccine Scams: When the FDA approves EUA for the possible COVID-19 vaccines, it is expected to be made available to those at most risk first. This will mean a delay before the rest of us will be able to be vaccinated. This will be a ripe time for scammer to offer “COVID-19 vaccines” in alternative methods or special early vaccinations for a price. These offers will not be FDA approved vaccines, they will not protect you from the virus, and will give you a false sense of security which could lead to tragic consequences.
The last 10 months have been very difficult, and we still have a way to go. It is important that we all do what is necessary to protect ourselves, our families and our community to reduce the number of tragic deaths our state is facing. Let’s make the last person in Montana to die of COVID-19 sooner rather than later.
Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or rc@allianceyc.org
