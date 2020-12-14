Be wary of COVID-19 vaccine scams

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Scammers Paradise

Human beings are problem solvers and when we become frightened we look for solutions to make us safer. Unfortunately for us, many of the “solutions” currently being offered are being provided by scammers that won’t protect you, and in some cases, make the situation more dangerous. Here are just some of the most common scams:

At Home COVID-19 Testing kits: Only a single company has been approved for emergency use authorization (EUA) of their product by the FDA and it is only available by prescription. Anyone offering to send you a testing kit without your doctors prescribing it for you, is not sending you an accurate testing device. Not only are you wasting your money, but if you believe by using a bogus test that you are COVID-19 free when you in fact do have COVID-19, you could unknowingly spread the virus to friends and loved ones.