Jessica Lopeman is a registered nurse in Montana, and like many of her colleagues she has suffered physical and verbal abuse at the hands of her patients.

Addressing the lingering marks on her wrists, Lopeman explained that a patient had suddenly grabbed her, gripping her wrist so tightly that his long fingernails drew blood. When she couldn’t get away, she called out for someone to help her.

When the unit secretary helped her to get free, Lopeman then cleaned her wounds with soap and water and bandaged herself before going back to work. Even though she reported the incident, hospital leadership never investigated and no one talked to the patient about the assaultive behavior.

At another facility where she worked, an upset patient popped off a cap on his walking stick to reveal a pointed weapon concealed inside. The patient used the walking stick to threaten Lopeman, the physician, security officers and a uniformed police officer, she said.

“When we feel scared to do our jobs, when we feel unsafe in a place that should feel safe, when we are harassed, pinched, spit on, bitten, kicked and grabbed, we feel less than we are...We lose our compassion for caring for others. And when we feel like that, we make the difficult choice to no longer be nurses,” Lopeman said.

She told her story before the House Business and Labor committee at the Capitol on Monday, asking lawmakers to pass a bill that would establish a reporting system and data collection for violence against health care workers.

House Bill 590 would require health care employers to investigate reports of violence against employees while on duty, according to the bill sponsor, Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls.

The investigation would mostly consist of interviews with the employee subjected to the violence as well as any witnesses. Then, the employer will alert local law enforcement.

On a quarterly basis, the reports will be sent to the state health department. This would create a foundation for data collection, the second key component of the bill.

The bill requires the department to compile and publish an annual report on workplace violence in health care facilities. Those reports will be used as guiding documents during the 2025 state legislature as lawmakers consider protections for health care workers.

These reporting requirements would apply to all employees at the health care facility, including workers in hospitality and workers in administrative roles.

“We’ve argued about this issue for a long time. We’ve argued about how much violence is out there and under what conditions is the violence and what type of violence is it and how should we address it,” Buttrey said. “Let’s do what we can do and (let’s) get some reporting from all these health care employers and find out, actually quantify and get data.”

The Montana Nurses Association (MNA) and other organizations have pursued legislation for many years that would heighten penalties for assault of a health care worker, but the bills have never passed into law.

Vicky Byrd, CEO of MNA, said that since 2015 lawmakers have questioned if violence actually happens in health care facilities and questioned the severity of the violence, despite data that showed assaults against health care workers were five-times higher in Montana than the national average.

The bill would sunset in July 2025, in time for the next legislative session where lawmakers will reference the reports while considering protections for health care workers, Buttrey said.

Many spoke in support of the bill including representatives from Billings Clinic, Logan Health System in Kalispell, Montana Primary Care Association, Montana Hospital Association and more. No one opposed the bill during the hearing.

Before lawmakers took executive action, an amendment was applied that would make state-run health care facilities exempt from the reporting requirements.

When asked why the state health department requested the amendment, the sponsor and others could not provide an explanation.

“I view (the amendment) as friendly because it came from the state and I want the state to support the bill. I think it’s important that we get this data,” Buttrey said.

While the amendment passed, some committee members voted against it. During executive action, HB 590 passed the committee and will now move on to the House floor.