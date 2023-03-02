A bill to bring the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rates in line with a recent study commissioned by the state won a substantial, bipartisan endorsement in the House.

The preliminary vote on House Bill 649 followed an impassioned debate about the state’s role in ensuring adequate health care for the elderly, disabled and other vulnerable populations in Montana. The bill cleared a second reading by a 65-35 margin.

“This policy before you affects 20,000 jobs and tens of thousands of Montanans. It affects children who are chained to an oxygen tank,” Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, the bill’s sponsor, said. “It affects women who are caring for their loved ones who has Alzheimer's or dementia. It affects the physically disabled man who is waiting for someone to show up in the morning to help him bathe, get dressed and drive him to work so that he can have the freedom of economic independence.”

One of the top Republican lawmakers also working on the issues, Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork, argued the study done by a consultant called Guidehouse was flawed, pointing to what he said were inaccurate numbers describing nursing home closures in the state in 2022.

“We need accurate data,” Keenan said. “We don’t need to be deceived.”

While noting he came into the session with the goal of fixing the issue, Keenan appeared to largely argue against passage of the bill. He suggested at one point that the Legislature’s main budget bill, House Bill 2, could serve as the vehicle for an appropriation to fix the reimbursement rates. Keenan is the chairman of the budget subcommittee focused on health and human services issues within HB 2.

“This bill creates more problems down the road than it fixes,” he said of Caferro’s bill.

But he ultimately voted in favor of the legislation.

A pair of GOP lawmakers spoke in support of the bill, including Rep. James Bergstrom, of Buffalo, who cited the example of a nursing home in his district that is losing money each day.

“We don’t have time to work on this,” he said. “I guarantee you that there are nursing homes all over the state that are watching what we do here, literally today, and they’re going to make decisions on whether they’re gonna get out of business or stay, based on what we do here.”

Reimbursement rates for Medicaid providers has fallen short for years, pushing them into financial crisis once the pandemic hit.

During the last legislature, nearly $3 million was set aside for a provider rate study to look at a discrepancy between the cost of delivering services and the reimbursement rates meant to cover the cost of care for a Medicaid recipient.

Guidehouse, the outside consulting company that carried out the rate study, provided a recommended or benchmark rate that more accurately reflected the cost of care. But the governor’s proposed budget fell woefully short of the benchmark.

While the subcommittee voted to move the needle somewhat higher for Medicaid funding, some lawmakers felt it was still insufficient.

Caferro drafted her bill before the committee took executive action, saying that relying on appropriations to address the funding shortfall wasn’t enough.

Her bill to fully fund the benchmark rates carries a price tag of $12 million, but lawmaker supporting the bill said that the funds would join those already voted on in the subcommittee.

It will take $27.7 million from the state to fund Medicaid to the recommended amount. But since Medicaid is also funded with federal money, the state investment would bring in $54.3 million in federal match.