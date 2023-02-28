The House Human Services committee has killed a bill that would have made it illegal to donate blood or tissue if the donor had received any mRNA vaccines or treatments.

The bill called for perpetrators who knowingly collect and distribute blood or tissue “containing gene-altering proteins” or other “isolates introduced by mRNA or DNA vaccines” or chemotherapies, to face a misdemeanor charge punishable by a fine up to $500.

Misinformation about messenger RNA has been rampant among the far right since COVID-19 vaccinations were developed in record time using this biotechnology and vaccination mandates hit health care facilities.

Rep. Greg Kmetz, R-Miles City, explained that House Bill 645 is a constituent bill, saying the legislation arose from safety concerns among the residents in his district.

“For years now we’ve heard the words ‘safe and effective.’ Our entire planet has echoed these words. Safe and effective. We’ve seen two presidents utter these words. We have seen top government medical spokesman utter these same words. We’ve seen two Montana governors utter these same words...many of my constituents questions, just because we hear these two words ‘safe and effective’ a million-plus times, does that make them true?” Kmetz said during a Friday hearing for the bill.

Kmetz continued, saying that his constituents are suspicious of a government program that aims to “eradicate” a disease that has "over a 99% survival rate."

COVID-19 has been the third leading cause of death since 2021, topped only by heart disease and cancer, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In Montana, 13,995 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and at least 3,634 people have died. During the Christmas and New Years holidays, 13 Montanans died due to COVID-19 complications, according to data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

Eight people spoke in support of the bill, including Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, who referred to a Facebook post created by her son as supporting documentation that the COVID-19 vaccine is directly tied to mysterious deaths in his area.

Sheldon-Galloway explained that her son is a mortician and said that since the onset of COVID-19 vaccines, the blood in the corpses he embalms has become more "fibrous."

Another proponent, Dr. Christine Drivdahl-Smith, a family medicine doctor in Miles City, said the COVID-19 vaccine can cause prion disease, more widely known as mad cow disease. She also says that these proteins can be transferred during transfusions.

“So if the spike protein can circulate in the blood for at least 30 days and act as a prion causing a fatal brain disease, wouldn’t we want to exempt those people from donating blood?” Drivdahl-Smith said.

While there is one paper written by J. Bart Classen that makes this claim, there is no evidence to suggest that mRNA vaccines cause mad cow disease or other neurodegenerative diseases, according to the American Council on Science and Health as well as a fact-check report by USA Today.

The claim has been discredited by experts nationwide.

The two mRNA vaccines, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO), have undergone extensive scrutiny in clinical trials.

The organizations also acknowledge the very rare reports of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, following the second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. This condition has developed in less than 3% of mRNA vaccine recipients, according to WHO.

About 67% of Montanans have had at least one dose of an mRNA vaccine, barring them from donating blood or organs and decreasing the donor pool to about 33%. Chemotherapies also utilize mRNA products during cancer treatments, meaning even fewer people would be able to donate.

“That would devastate the blood supply,” said Cliff Numark, vice president of the blood bank Vitalant, who spoke in opposition to the bill. He added that blood banks are struggling to meet patient needs today and decreasing the blood supply in this manner would devastate patient care – people would die.

About 12 people testified in opposition to the bill at the Friday hearing, some of whom had received organ transplants or were planning to donate organs to sickly family members.

Mike Kinsella has gone through two organ transplants, one graciously donated by his sister and the other from a deceased donor.

He told the committee that the bill would contradict federal regulations that require the organ recipient and the donor to have the COVID-19 vaccination before any procedure can take place.

“(HB645) will damage and prolong anybody on that list. If you do decide to put it through, you should hold yourselves complicit in the deaths of anybody waiting for an organ transplant,” Kinsella said.

On Monday night, HHS committee members voted to table the bill in a 19 to 1 vote. The vote to keep the bill was cast by Rep. Sheldon- Galloway.