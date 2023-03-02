A bill that would insulate nursing homes and assisted living facilities from future financial crises advanced on the Senate floor in a 37-to-13 vote this week.

The bill creates a framework for future funding of senior and long-term care, which has endured an unprecedented financial decline since the start of the pandemic. Eleven rural nursing homes closed across Montana during 2022, forcing elderly to move, sometimes more than once, away from their home towns, friends and families.

Medicare will cover very few days in a skilled nursing facility, leaving the vast majority of senior and long-term care residents as Medicaid users. For every resident on Medicaid, the State of Montana sends reimbursement to the facility that is supposed to cover the cost of care — however, the re-determined rate hasn't been up to snuff for years.

Carried by Sen. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, Senate Bill 296 establishes regular assessments of the reimbursement rate and how it stands up to inflation. If needed, the assessment would trigger an inflationary adjustment.

Before the bill passed out of committee earlier this week, members voted on an amendment that added a cap to the inflationary adjustment to prevent excessive spending in the Medicaid rate for senior and long-term care.

Though passed, the bill didn’t advance without some controversy.

Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, said the bill doesn’t reflect the work done in the Human Services Subcommittee where members voted on a budget for senior and long-term care. The final decision closed some of the gap between the governor’s proposed funding and the funding needed to pull long-term care out of the red, but critics said it didn’t go far enough.

“The problem with this bill was that it takes this completely out of the hands of the appropriations process and puts it into a statutory appropriation where it’s just going to run without any kind of oversight, basically,” Glimm said.

In the room were legislators who had personal experience with the dwindling access to long-term care beds. Sen. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, told her story of caring for her mother.

Not a single bed was available in Bozeman when her mother suddenly needed more advanced care. As she searched, she heard stories of people who sent their loved ones to Idaho or Ennis. Finally, a bed opened, but only because the previous resident had died.

“We as a state…need to take better care of our elderly. We need to make sure that families feel supported. We need to make sure the system is in good shape,” Hayman said.

Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, provided comment immediately after Hayman.

“I have a novel concept — buy long-term care insurance. Take personal responsibility,” McGillvray said, who voted against the legislation.

The issue that the bill addresses isn’t about private payer price tags, though those are directly affected when the Medicaid rate fails to cover the cost of care. Rather, it addresses the fact that legislators have neglected provider rates for years, making facilities exponentially more vulnerable when a crisis hits.

The bill aims to stabilize the industry and address the access problems that have grown out of nursing home closures.

The fiscal note for the bill became available just before it was voted on in the Senate, but the bill sponsor said she felt it didn’t accurately represent the savings they would expect to see from moving assisted living into the Community First Choice (CFC) program.

CFC is a state and federally funded program that aims to keep people in their home as long as possible by providing in-home care assistants or clinicians. By making assisted living services an option under the program, the state could save $2 million in general fund in fiscal year 2024 and $3 million in fiscal year 2025.

By doing this, Beard said the state could serve the waitlist for the Big Sky Waiver program, the state fund that covers care expenses for Medicaid users in assisted living facilities.

Funded with a finite amount of money, there are often hundreds of people on the waitlist. Presently, there are about 175 waiting for funds to become available.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, reminded legislators of the huge tax cuts voted on this session and drew attention to the small amount of money needed to turn HD 296 into a reality.

“Many of hundreds of millions have passed through here in tax cuts over the last several weeks and many today. Hundreds-of-millions. And we’re talking $251,000 net impact on general fund balance to take care of our parents, some of the most vulnerable people in our population. I’m stunned that we can’t see the value of this,” Flowers said.