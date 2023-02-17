A bill that would set a framework for future funding of senior and long-term care got its first hearing Friday as the sponsor, Sen. Becky Beard, opened by pointing out the elephant in the room — Montana’s elderly are invisible, she said.

Amidst mass closures of nursing homes and limited capacity due to staffing shortages, elderly Montanans have struggled to access much needed health care and have been forced to move as facilities close.

When administrators pleaded with Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration for emergency funding, health department officials deflected the request, saying that long-term care is not financially sustainable and that it didn’t make sense to continue providing financial guardrails for the industry.

This dealt a punishing blow to nursing home administrators across the state.

“I voted for people to come and represent me, thinking that they had somewhat Montana values. What I’ve come to realize is that the values that we thought were inherently the same…aren’t there today,” said Daryl Towes, board member for Valley View Nursing Home in Glasgow.

Towes spoke in support of Senate Bill 296, which aims to address some of the systemic problems in long-term care finances and stabilize the industry in Montana.

Rose Hughes with Montana Healthcare Association, which represents nursing homes, assisted living and home service agencies, provided most of the context for the bill.

The bill includes a schedule for regular costs analysis that would help set the standards for determining Medicaid reimbursement rates, Hughes said.

Every four years, the analysis would look at the cost of providing services, inflation, changing demand and quality and safety measures.

By using nationally recognized tools for inflationary adjustments, a financial crisis may be avoided in the future, and would certainly keep legislators from facing the current circumstances again, which call for urgent and sizable investments in senior and long-term care.

The cost analysis wouldn’t necessarily trigger a rebase in rates. If an adjustment isn’t needed, then it will be clearly defined in the analysis and the standards set by the bill.

“Every year the struggle at every session is how do we articulate our struggle,” said Michael Coe, who spoke in support of the bill. “This takes the emotion out of it.”

The bill would also create a fence around nursing home appropriations so the money could not be used for other purposes.

“In FY 2022 the nursing home budget was underspent by $22 million. Those dollars were spread around to other services where the department thought they were needed. We thought they were needed when the nursing homes were closing,” Hughes said.

The funds would be used to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate when caseloads are down. It could also be used for workforce incentives or quality incentives that would help stabilize facilities across the state.

If passed, assisted living would be included in Community First Choice (CFC), a state and federally funded program that provides in-home care assistants or clinicians for those who qualify for home based services.

Right now, the Big Sky Waiver funds assisted living services for people on Medicaid, but the waiting list is long with anywhere from 100 to 300 people waiting for funds to become available.

“If a senior is at a point where they need a service, and they don’t get it quickly, it's a good chance that the condition deteriorates and then they need a higher level of care. In this case if they're looking at assisted living, a higher level of care would be that they go to a nursing home,” said Hughes.

Moving assisted living into CFC, the state would have the opportunity to save money on Medicaid users by keeping them in their home when it makes sense to do so. The state would also receive a federal match that is 6% higher than what they get with the Big Sky Waiver.

“By our calculations, we could serve the waiting list with the savings,” Hughes said.

Many spoke in support of the bill including representatives from Valley View Nursing Home in Glasgow, Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell, St. John’s United in Billings, the Montana chapter of the Alzheimer's Association and more.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill.

“The rate discussions that are going on in House Appropriations and frankly the recommendations coming from the Governor’s office are band aids on a gushing wound,” said Zach Brown, Gallatin County commissioner. “The thinking behind the policy in this bill is truly a leadership opportunity for the legislature to solve a problem that is plaguing our communities, our most vulnerable constituents.”