Bill would even the playing field for telehealth reimbursement

Telehealth services have been around for decades, but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic when Medicaid and private insurers loosened payment restrictions, that consumer use exploded.

Following a nationwide swell of legislation to make the exceptions permanent, Montana lawmakers passed a bill in 2021 that made it mandatory for insurers to offer telehealth coverage. But with no policy in place to establish consistency in insurance reimbursement rates, providers faced underpayment for their telehealth services.

“Unfortunately this type of parity (coverage requirement) does not guarantee the same type of payment. For Montana to stay competitive, and still reducing our health care costs for both rural and urban citizens in our state, we want to be able to provide efficient quality of care to all residents and payment parity is definitely going to be one of those pieces that helps bridge that gap,” said Republican Senator Walt Sales of Manhattan.

Sales introduced Senate Bill 196 Wednesday night explaining the legislation would make it mandatory for insurers to reimburse telehealth and in-person services at an equal rate, further incentivizing providers to offer telehealth services.

The telehealth model is ideal for frontier states like Montana, where geographical expanse, provider shortages and limited resources at critical access hospitals impede access to health care.

Many leaders in Montana’s health care industry spoke in support of the bill, including representatives from NAMI Montana, Montana Medical Association, Montana Farmer’s Union and the Montana Academy of Physician’s Assistants.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding that telehealth is less work for the provider. Let me assure you, it’s not," said Bill Warden with Bozeman Health. "Our providers still need to schedule, interview, diagnose, document, prescribe and follow-up regardless of modality and regardless of whether the appointment was virtual or in-person.”

Warden also pointed to the financial struggles Critical Access Hospitals have endured for years but were made worse during the pandemic. Citing the Center for Health Care Quality report, Warden said that 15 CAHs are at risk of closure in Montana and seven are at risk of iminant closure.

“It’s not economically possible to maintain a full service acute care hospital in every rural community. If we really want to understand the barriers to health care in rural communities then we have to acknowledge that many of these barriers are driven by inadequate reimbursement,” Warden said.

Arguments against equal reimbursement have cropped up in recent years, largely centering on the value of a telehealth visit compared to an in-person visit.

For instance, audio-only communications are considered an acceptable method for receiving medical services but insurance companies such as Montana Blue Cross Blue Shield reimburse only 70% of visits carried out over the phone.

As more people called in for their doctors appointments during the pandemic, researchers found that audio-only visits increased access to quality care for marginalized groups, highlighting the importance of adequate reimbursement for these services.

Representatives from health insurance companies including Montana Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna said they supported the bill, but would like to add an amendment that would allow them to negotiate lower prices for provider services.

Greg VanHorssen with TelaDoc Health, a multinational provider of telemedicine, requested a similar amendment that would allow the company to negotiate lower prices with the group of providers the company utilizes.

Sales considered the amendment to be a friendly one, and plans to make the addition.