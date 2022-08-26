Billings Clinic CEO resigns effective immediately

Billings Clinic Chief Executive Officer Scott Ellner has resigned effective immediately, the hospital's board announced Friday. The announcement comes just a day before the Clinic foundation's annual fundraising event in downtown Billings.

Billings Clinic is the region's largest independent health care provider and the largest employer in Billings.

“I am honored to have worked with an incredible group of caregivers and physicians dedicated to providing better health care to our communities in Montana and Wyoming," Ellner said in a letter of resignation. He added that he will move on to a new opportunity to pursue his “passion for re-imagining the delivery of health care.”

The board has appointed Dr. Clint Seger, a family medicine physician, to step in as interim CEO. Seger has been with Billings Clinic for 14 years serving first as a family medicine physician and hospitalist. For the past eight years, Seger has served as regional chief medical officer. Seger is originally from Buffalo, WY, and lives in Billings with his spouse, Dr. Nadine Seger, and their two children.

“We’ve been through an extraordinary period since Dr. Ellner joined Billings Clinic in January of 2020. It has been a period that none of us could have envisioned. We wish Dr. Ellner well and we are looking ahead to a great future. This is a strong and committed organization, built on people of extraordinary character and capabilities, dedicated to serving our patients and communities with outstanding care and service,” said Keith Cook, chair of the Billings Clinic board of directors.

The Billings Clinic board will embark on a national search for a new physician CEO.

“Billings Clinic is a great organization, and this region is a wonderful place that attracts tremendous talent,” Cook said.

In December of 2019, Billings Clinic fired then-CEO Dr. Randall Gibb. At the time, hospital officials would not say why Gibb was terminated. But, earlier in the year, a woman who had worked in the administration offices at the hospital filed a complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming she was sexually harassed by Gibb.

The woman claimed that Gibb had sexually harassed her on a near-daily basis, making crude remarks and comments on her weight and appearance, and making inappropriate sexual jokes and masturbation noises. She also alleged she was demoted after reporting the harassment to her supervisors.

Early in 2021, Ellner butted heads with officials from Rocky Vista University as they planned for the new medical school now being built on the Billings West End. The medical school had approached Billings Clinic about providing residency opportunities for RVU students.

But, Billings Clinic ended talks with RVU after medical school executives "cast aspersions on a proposed medical school" in Great Falls based on its Jewish affiliation and referred to one female Billings Clinic employee as a "token," according to a statement from Billings Clinic.

Currently, Billings Clinic is working to become the region’s first level one trauma center, the highest designation for trauma centers in the U.S. currently, Billings Clinic operates as a level two regional trauma center along with St. Vincent Healthcare, Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula and Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls.

With the level one designation, Billings Clinic will be required to have in-house coverage at all times by general surgeons and specialists in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology, internal medicine, plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial, pediatric and critical care. Additionally, level I centers are required to have research pursuits and demonstrate a commitment to education.

Billings Clinic is also preparing to open a new $45 million medical campus on 58 acres in Bozeman.