Billings Clinic confirmed Monday that many hospital employees will receive significant pay cuts over the next year to help staunch the hospital’s monthly losses.

The “Financial Sustainability Plan” calls for salary reductions for physicians and executives, but among the most significant changes is the end of the employer match for 403(b) retirement plans for the rest of the year.

“Everything is being done with the goal of ensuring the long-term health of our organization so that we can provide the care (to) our patients and the communities we serve,” said Community Relations Manager Zach Benoit in an emailed statement.

Physician salaries will be reduced by 5% for a three month period from April to June and senior executives have taken a 10% reduction in compensation. Open positions in executive leadership will not be filled.

The Clinic plans a hiring freeze for all open positions except for direct care provider types such as nurses. Simultaneously, contract labor is being reduced whenever possible. Efforts are underway to reduce costs for any contract labor that is still needed for clinical purposes, Benoit said.

While Benoit said that capital projects and expenditures are frozen, The Clinic is still aiming to be the region's first level 1 trauma center, despite the $30 million price tag. Benoit added that discussions with Logan Health in Kalispell regarding a possible merger are still active.

Billings Clinic isn’t the first hospital to hit a financial breaking point in the last year. In August, Bozeman Health announced 28 layoffs and a hiring freeze for 25 open positions meant to make up for the $15 million loss it experienced in the first six months of 2022.

At that time, The Billings Gazette reported that St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula was experiencing similar financial loss with traveler costs running up a monthly bill of about $1 million.

Travelers, or contracted staff, are temporary clinicians who move from one facility to another, filling in gaps in staffing. Their wages are not only much higher than those of permanent staff, but the hospital is also required to pay for their housing while employing the traveler.

The unprecedented reliance on traveling staff has sown resentment among permanent workers across the state whose compensation stays stubbornly lower than that of a traveler.

Benoit pointed to rising drug prices, exponentially higher labor costs and stagnant Medicaid reimbursement rates.

“We have asked every department across the system to help find ways to decrease costs and increase patient access. We are seeing successes in that work, including increased patient access in many areas, but still need to do more,” Benoit said.

A changing landscape

In the last year, Billings Clinic and other hospitals have gone through significant challenges as the pandemic landscape rapidly changed health care.

CEOs across the nation stepped down from leadership positions, and former Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner was one of them.

The announcement of his resignation, effective immediately, came the Friday before The Billings Clinic Classic, the hospitals largest fundraiser of the year. Current and former employees described Ellner as abrasive and tyrannical, pursuing prestige and status over conditions at the hospital.

Before his departure, Ellner announced a campaign to raise The Clinic’s emergency department status to Trauma 1, the highest designation for emergency care.

Because of Montana’s geographic isolation and low population, there is no Trauma 1 facility in the state. The nearest tertiary care facility is 548 miles away in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Clinic has built up new operating rooms and patient rooms over the last year in the name of the Trauma 1 mission.

The project was projected to cost $30 million — the largest capital campaign in Billings Clinic history.

The closure of 22 rural skilled nursing facilities has also put substantial burden on regional hospitals. Without skilled nursing beds to discharge to, patients are being boarded at hospitals at an incredible expense.

Billings Clinic had 28 patients boarding in the hospital mid-February as they waited for a nursing home to accept their referral, according to previous reporting by The Gazette. Of those patients, 11 had been there for more than 40 days and 17 had been there more than 10 days.