Billings Clinic employees say patient safety weakened under CEO's leadership

As soon as Billings Clinic employees started soaking in the news that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Scott Ellner had resigned, effective immediately, the relief was palpable, said Registered Nurse Kathy Dabner, who has worked at The Clinic since 1981.

“It was like a weight had been lifted off. There was a lightness in the air, you could feel it wherever you were,” said Dabner, who works on the hospital's surgical floor.

Complaints about Ellner have been piling up for months, said several current and former Clinic employees who have spoken with The Gazette since Ellner's resignation was announced by the hospital's board Friday evening. Ellner was named CEO in November of 2019. He replaced Randall Gibb who was fired after two years as CEO following complaints about sexual harassment.

Current staffing shortages at Billings Clinic, compounded by employee dissatisfaction, resignations, layoffs and pandemic fatigue has forced existing staff to pick up an exhausting number of overtime hours, several employees said, raising serious concerns for patient safety.

On Monday, the surgical floor was operating with at least seven fewer nurses than normal, even with traveling and contracted staff pitching in, said Dabner.

Under these conditions “we can provide basic patient care only,” Dabner said, adding that nurses have been asked to tack on 12-hour shifts during the weekends. Before the pandemic, there was no call to work unscheduled weekends, she said.

When elective surgeries resumed following surges in COVID-19 infections, nurses on the surgical floor were working hard to catch up. Now, the department is back to pre-pandemic surgical levels, but distressing nurse-to-patient ratios persist and nurses are working dangerous hours of overtime, several nurses said.

In response to complaints about overtime pressures, interim CEO Dr. Clint Seger compared the Clinic’s overtime rates to other similarly-sized hospitals, suggesting the situation at the Clinic could be much worse.

“(Billings Clinic) is well below the national average” when it comes to overtime rates, Seger said, adding that nurses are under no obligation to work overtime.

He added that the increased volume of patients is unrelated to Ellner’s push to elevate Billings Clinic to a Level 1 Trauma Center designation. Multiple employees who spoke to the Gazette following Ellner's exit expressed concerns that now may not the best time to be reaching for the designation.

“It was about recognition and status (with Ellner),” Dabner said. “He didn’t treat us like colleagues. We weren’t important enough for him to hear what we had to say.”

Jenna Haacke worked at Billings Clinic for 12 years before resigning in July 2022, she said, because of work conditions under Ellner’s leadership.

“My main focus as a nurse is to provide the best care possible to my patients,” Haacke said. But that became extremely difficult as Ellner reduced staff and asked health care workers to do more with fewer resources, she added.

Several employees described Ellner as abrasive and intimidating, arriving in departments to berate staff and telling employees they weren’t living up to his expectations.

When asked to comment on Ellner’s management, Seger said only that every CEO has a different leadership style.

Haacke said it was wasn’t long after Ellner's arrival that loyal and dedicated staff were suddenly laid off and replaced with people of his choosing. The size of the leadership team seemed to grow as the frontline population diminished, she said.

Two of the executive staff who were brought in by Ellner, Chief Operating Officer Mary Alber and Vice President of Operations Lyndsey Green, resigned Monday, according to Seger.

Staff initiated meetings with leadership meant to address patient and staffing safety concerns were unproductive and fell on deaf ears, according to Haacke.

Haacke was recognized in 2020 with the Outstanding Nurse of the Year Award.

“I absolutely love Billings Clinic…but one reason why I left was because I couldn’t give quality care to my patients,” Haacke said.

She now works at St. Vincent Healthcare where she says she was offered a more competitive wage and better working conditions.

During contract negotiations with the Billings Clinic nurse’s union, local representative Amy Hauschild and her counterparts brought multiple proposals to Ellner that would increase wages for permanent staff and take a much needed step toward staff retention. But each proposal was rejected by the employer, Hauschild said.

“I’m still hearing from nurses going home in tears every day because they can’t give the appropriate care to their patients,” she said, adding that leadership was not focused enough on retention.

Seger said it's not unusual for a certain number of staff to shift between employment between St. V and the Clinic. Just this week, Billings Clinic welcomed back 15 re-hired employees who had worked at St. V’s for a period of time, he said.

Since 2020, the Clinic has spent $40 million in market adjustments, incentives and bonuses for its staff, Seger added. Currently, the Clinic has about 150 traveling staff helping to fill in the gaps.

Seger does not anticipate any changes to the trauma 1 designation timeline. Phase 1 primarily involves infrastructure updates that are already underway.

The opening date for the new Bozeman campus has not been hindered by the changes in leadership despite workforce challenges, according to Seger.

“Fundamentally, the organization is strong,” Seger said. “It’s a hard time to be in health care for everyone.”