The Billings Clinic Foundation is accepting applications for two fall scholarships, the Geoffrey T. Corbin Scholarship and the Gary Haigh EMS Scholarship.
All scholarship applications must be completed no later than Friday, Oct. 18, according to a news release from the clinic.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Awards will be announced at the annual Big Sky EMS Education Symposium taking place in Billings, Nov. 7-9.
For more information or to apply, email spratt@billingsclinic.org or go to the foundation scholarship page at billingsclinic.com/foundation/scholarships.