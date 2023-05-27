Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Financial and operational headwinds have battered the health care industry in the last few years, forcing hospitals to enact some difficult solutions.

Billings Clinic, the state's largest independent health system, has also struggled financially. Two months ago, it made deep cuts to staff pay, including physician and executives, and put a 9-month pause on employee retirement benefits. The cuts, which are expected to save $4 million a month, have been painful and contentious.

Despite the turmoil, Billings Clinic is plowing ahead with a complicated merger with Logan Health, an established hospital system that based 430 miles away in Kalispell.

Mergers have become an increasingly frequent strategy across the country. In the first three months of this year alone, at least 15 hospitals nationally have initiated mergers or acquisitions. In the last 25 years, nearly 2,000 hospitals have merged, with various outcomes that don’t always favor patients.

The Billings Clinic-Logan Health merger is still undergoing regulatory review, but could be complete later this summer, according to new Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Clint Seger. Seger recently took over after the abrupt departure of the Clinic's last two CEOs, both who served 20 months or less.

A mutual commitment to rural health care and a focus on expanding access to behavioral health is what drew the two powerhouses together, Seger explained, with Billings Clinic making the first move before the 2022 holidays.

The merger has the potential to increase access to health care for underserved communities in northwest Montana, improve quality of care, and potentially help the hospital recruit and retain specialists — one of the most significant challenges in health care right now.

The hospitals share other similarities in terms of size and reach throughout the state, though Billings Clinic is significantly larger.

As an established non-profit health system based in Flathead County, Logan Health draws from a 20-county service area, according to the hospital’s website. With facilities in Chester, Conrad, Cut Bank, Shelby and Whitefish, more than 3,000 Montanans are employed by the health system with about 500 physicians.

Billings Clinic, the largest independent system in Montana, has four regional branch clinics, is affiliated with 18 critical access hospitals in Montana and Wyoming and employs more than 4,700 employees and 600 physicians.

Despite its diversified revenue streams, Billings Clinic is enduring a significant financial and staffing crisis. Like many hospitals around the country, heavy reliance on contract staff — health care workers employed by an outside company to help fill in gaps when facilities are short staffed — have drained bank accounts and lowered moral.

However, very few Montana hospitals have resorted to the kind of systemwide pay cuts that Billings Clinic has made. In April, the Clinic confirmed that physicians saw up to a 5% reduction in pay, hospital executives saw a 10% reduction and contributions to employee 403b retirement benefits were paused from April 2023 through the rest of the year.

Why merge now?

While hospital mergers aren’t new, the rate mergers and acquisitions has rapidly accelerated in recent years — largely due to the financial wreckage left behind by the pandemic.

Rural hospitals in particular are accumulating unprecedented losses on patient services because private and public health insurance plans do not pay hospitals enough to cover the cost of care, especially as inflation and workforce shortages drive up expenses, according to new data published by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

Wrapped up in the financial problem has been a difficulty recruiting specialists and controlling costs, making it difficult to build the economies of scale necessary to compete in the market, said Dr. Bob Bonar, a professor at George Washington University.

Bonar spent many years as a hospital CEO and facilitated more than one rural hospital merger during his career.

Mergers may help stabilize revenue by capturing most if not all referrals between the two hospitals, but with so few residents living in Montana this likely won’t create the boon needed to bring up the bottom line. The greater reward of joining forces, Bonar said, is the removal of competition from the market, making the combined system a more dominate player at the bargaining table.

Bonar explained that when he was operating a children’s hospital in Texas, the organization was struggling to afford catheters the correct size and shape for young kids.

Providers throughout the state were individually buying up these unique catheters, thus driving up the prices for everyone.

“We created a group and bought catheters as a group so we had more bargaining power and could get the materials for a better price,” Bonar said.

After the merger

Hospital executives often try to sell the mergers to their communites with the promise of lower costs for patients. But, years of data show that consumer costs actually increase after many mergers, said Robert Sonora, director of health care research at the University of Montana.

“It makes sense that if there are more people that use the service the cost per use would go down, but prices don’t usually drop,” Sonora said, adding that Montana’s overall low population prevents the hospitals from taking advantage of a greater patient population.

Instead, hospitals need to move into markets where they can make safe investments to balance out the high-risk investments.

This may explain Billings Clinic’s interest in moving into an affluent and growing part of the state where there is an established health system.

“People paying a higher premium are often low-income and that’s who uses the majority of services. These people are high risk. So then (hospitals) have to balance it out with safe investments. These are people who are healthy and can pay their bills,” Sonora said.

When The Gazette asked Billings Clinic's Seger why the hospital didn’t move into a more underserved market, he said that through the organization’s affiliations with 18 critical access hospitals (CAH), Billings Clinic is already meeting this need.

But CAHs are also struggling financially. Currently, there are about 15 CAHs in Montana at risk of closing, according to data from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. And it’s not uncommon for rural hospitals like these to close following a merger.

While Sonora said it hasn’t happened in Montana yet, other mergers around the country have led to a takeover by private equity firms — companies that take over and restructure private companies through extreme cost cutting.

Cost cutting measures often include the closure of rural hospitals, according to both Sonora and Bonar.

After a hospital in West Virginia declared bankruptcy, the hospital board sold the system to California based firm Alecto Healthcare Services. The financial troubles at the West Virginia hospital were eventually solved by closing down the rural facility, Bonar explained.

Successful mergers happen too

The merger between Billings Clinic and Logan Health isn’t the first merger to occur in Montana. Over the course of the last few years, SCL Health has merged with one of the largest health system in the West — Intermountain Healthcare.

The network includes 33 hospitals and 385 clinics in seven states and has opened up service lines that were not previously available here, according to Jen Alderfer, president of St. Vincent Healthcare.

The merger has helped ease staffing shortages as caregiver teams are moved between facilities when staffing pressure builds.

St. V’s has also seen a significant improvement in recruitment and retention since the merger, which brought $71 million in compensation increases.

The hospital has also successfully negotiated for lower prices in some areas.

“We are utilizing a powerful supply chain process across all of our care sites, resulting in a stronger purchasing power and lower costs. Our overall financial health is far better than many hospital systems in Montana, thanks to our expanded shared services and aligned business models,” Alderfer said.

While it’s too early to tell how the merger has influenced consumer prices, Alderfer says the trend is positive so far.

St. V's is also enjoying the financial reserves provided by Intermountain Healthcare, which has made it possible to move forward on the multi-million-dollar construction of a new replacement hospital on its downtown campus.

With a merger can come great things, said Bonar, the George Washington University professor. But it comes down to the hospital’s motivation and the people who are put in charge.

“If you have the right people and if you have ethical people in the right positions you can do great things,” Bonar said.